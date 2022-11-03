Early Black Friday deal drops the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro to a record-low price

This holiday season is the best time to get a well-priced laptop, especially some of the more expensive brands, thanks to retailers slashing their prices for the upcoming Black Friday deals event. And if you want some significant savings, then one of the best laptop deals out there is for the recent Samsung Galaxy Book.

Right now, you can get a Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy for only $999.99. That means you're saving $500 from the retail price, which is phenomenal. Galaxy Books are usually quite pricey, so seeing any price drop, especially one this deep, is rare, making this a fantastic early Black Friday laptop deal.

Since this is a 2-in-1 laptop, you have tons of options for using it, including a traditional keyboard and touchpad laptop, a touchscreen and stylus setup, or attach a mouse. And because of its specs, you can easily do productivity work or connect it to various services like Netflix or one of the best streaming services.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Black Friday laptop deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360: $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $500 – This is already a solid 2-in-1 laptop for both entertainment and productivity, sporting an OLED touchscreen, an Intel Core i7-1260P, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage space. But coupled with this deep discount for a normally pricey brand, you've got one of the best laptop deals this holiday season.

Samsung Galaxy Books are already high-quality 2-in-1 machines with great specs and even a solid OLED touchscreen, the latter of which is a premium feature for sure. Normally, you'll be paying a premium for this level of quality, with the lowest specs version priced at $1000. But this Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 deal lowers the price of one of the better models to an unbeatable price.

This version rocks an OLED touchscreen, an Intel Core i7-1260P processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage space. The processor is a common one for ultra-light laptops and is great for balancing productivity work alongside entertainment like streaming movies and even handling some low-end and mid-range games. Getting all this for a $500 discount is a fantastic deal that rarely comes by.

So, if you've been looking for an amazing discount for an equally amazing 2-in-1 laptop with great specs and an OLED screen, take advantage of this deal now. Trust us, finding something close to this will be a tall order, even once the best Black Friday TV deals really get going during this month of November.

More Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 deals

You'll find all the lowest prices for the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 from around the web below, with offers available in your region.

More early Black Friday deals