Don't miss this cheap soundbar deal for cinematic audio on a budget

Improving your home theater setup can be expensive, but these excellent budget soundbar deals from Amazon prove that you can enjoy cinematic audio without breaking the bank.

The retailer has slashed the price of the Hisense H214 2.1-channel soundbar in the US and the UK, bringing it close to its lowest price in both regions. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

In the US, Amazon has reduced the soundbar from $149.99 to $99.99, saving you a neat $50.

Meanwhile, UK buyers can get the Hisense soundbar for £79 - that's a saving of £50 compared to its £129 RRP.

Today's best soundbar deal

Hisense HS214 2.1-channel soundbar: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 -This budget soundbar comes with a built-in subwoofer for bassy sound without the bulk of a separate speaker. Support for Roku TV and lots of connectivity options means hooking it up to your system should be a breeze, too.

Hisense HS214 2.1-channel soundbar: £129 £79 at Amazon

Save £50 - With three audio modes (Music, Movie, News), a built-in subwoofer, and support for Dolby Audio, this budget soundbar should make your TV sound better than ever.

Cheap soundbars don't always sound great, but the Hisense HS214 comes with some promising specs that makes us think it'll make a great buy for any home theater enthusiast on a budget.

While we haven't tested it for ourselves, our friends at What Hi-Fi? applauded its decent low end, compact size, and good vocal projection.

The Hisense HS214 comes with a built-in subwoofer, so you don't need to buy an external speaker to handle the bass frequencies. That subwoofer might not be large enough to make your floor rumble, but it should give a nice depth of sound to your movie soundtracks and music.

In terms of connectivity, you have HDMI ARC, optical, coaxial, and USB ports, as well as Bluetooth 4.2 for wireless music streaming. If you have a Roku streaming device, you'll be able to use your remote to control this soundbar, too.

Not in the US or UK? We've rounded up the best Hisense HS214 soundbar deals in your region below: