Buy a Google Pixel 7 at Amazon today and get a free Fitbit Versa 2

Those who pick up a new unlocked Google Pixel 7 at Amazon today will get a free FitBit Versa 2 on the house (opens in new tab) - an excellent smartwatch worth £100 by itself.

Combined, this is perhaps the best Google Pixel 7 deal we've seen in the UK since the device was launched back in mid-October. While upfront discounts haven't materialised yet, getting a useful little freebie (such as this Versa 2) is a great bonus and well worth a look if you're considering upgrading this Christmas.

With this pairing, you'll not only score yourself one of the latest Android flagships but a fitness-focused smartwatch that will be an extremely useful companion. The Versa 2 is fairly stripped down compared to some more premium choices (like the Apple Watch 8), but it's still capable of calendar notifications, alerts, and smart assistant integration and will allow you to easily control your music apps while working out. It also features an always-on display and support for blood oxygen monitoring, which is particularly handy for sleep tracking.

The Google Pixel 7 is an excellent buy for £599, too. The combination of industry-leading software smarts and a powerful new chip makes it a feature-packed device for the money. It's a great option if you're interested in mobile photography thanks to its decent camera and host of impressive computational aids like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur.

Outside the UK? Check out the best Google Pixel 7 deals in your region just below.

Free FitBit with Google Pixel 7 deal

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 + FitBit Versa 2: was £799 now £599.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Buy a new Google Pixel 7 at Amazon today and the retailer will throw in a free FitBit Versa 2 - a smartwatch that's worth at least £100 by itself (opens in new tab). Combined, you're getting a really useful fitness device here as well as one of the best phones (opens in new tab) on the market, thanks to the Pixel 7's powerful chip, well-thought-out design, and class-leading camera features.