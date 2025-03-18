The impressive Google Pixel Watch 3 drops to its lowest price this year at Amazon

Bag yourself a stylish high performing smartwatch at a bargain price

A Google pixel Watch 3 on a green background with text saying Don&#039;t Miss next to it.
(Image credit: Future)

Having tested a number of the best smartwatches around at the moment I know a great deal when I see one. And right now I've spotted that you can get the Google Pixel Watch 3 at Amazon for $289.99 (was $349.99). It might have been $10 cheaper on Black Friday, but this is the lowest price I've seen since then.

The third iteration of the much-loved smartwatch boasts a big redesign with a deeper focus on health – alongside all the essential fitness and sleep tracking features. All colorways are available at a reduced price, too, so you can pick your favorite to suit your style.

The deal is unlikely to be around for too long so I recommend acting fast if you've had your eye on this watch already or simply want to take advantage of a great offer on an impressive and modern wearable.

Today’s best Google Pixel Watch 3 deals

Google Pixel Watch 3
Google Pixel Watch 3: was $349.99 now $289.99 at Amazon

This is the cheapest I've seen for the Google Pixel Watch 3 in a while following a $60 discount off the retail price. The watch offers heart rate and exercise tracking, sleep monitoring, 24-hour battery life, and support for Wear OS 5. The deal is available in all four colors. Hurry as the deal won't last.

View Deal

Read our Google Pixel Watch 3 review for everything you need to know about the manufacturer's flagship smartwatch. We spoke highly of the big redesign and the focus on health that comes with the latest model. The classic teardrop design is boosted by fantastic optimizations in Wear OS that make that bigger screen a real joy to use.

Fast and smooth performance makes the watch a joy to use while the impressive battery life means you can use it for longer. It also now allows for several routines with custom metrics to set up so it’s a more advanced running watch than before, keen to vie with the best Android smartwatches.

This is a straight money-off deal that is unlikely to be replicated anytime soon and is unlikely to be cheaper until much later in the year – even with an Amazon Spring Sale due to kick off on March 25.

Paul Hatton
