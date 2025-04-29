Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live: US and UK stock updates, and all the best retailers and links to check

Live
The dust has settled now that the US Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders have finally gotten underway, but the reality is we're now in a bit of a jam stock-wise.
While Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and GameStop got us off to a bang in the US - some at midnight on the day pre-orders went live - things have gone South since in terms of availability, and there has been no strong sign or rumor of a sizable restock since.
In the UK, it's been slightly better with the likes of The Game Collection returning to the market with stock infrequently, but this region has seen no real stock for a number of days now, too.
As a quick reminder, a Switch 2 console by itself will cost $449.99 / £395.99 / AU$699.99, and the official bundle that throws in a digital copy of Mario Kart World will sell for $499.99 / £429.99 / AU$769.99.
With Switch 2 pre-orders now being live and out in the wild, so to speak, the team and I are here to the donkey work for you, day in day out, to help you find a Switch 2 pre-order, or bag the accessory or game you are looking for too. Given we've tracked stock shortages for years now and are experts in how to find the best deals or rarest tech, you can have confidence in all the links and information we have here.
- Target: pre-orders out of stock
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - US complete pre-order listings
Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 haven't started just yet at Amazon. When stock drops, though, we don't expect it to last long, so you'll want to move fast to secure your console.
Walmart's stock has now gone out of stock after coming and going for a good few hours when pre-orders went live at midnight ET.
Target's Switch 2 pre-order stock is now appearing as out of stock on both console and bundle listings - but keep checking as we know from experience that this can change rapidly at big retailers during hardware launches!
GameStop went live with its pre-orders, but demand was extremely high and it looks like stock has now dried up.
Best Buy's mega offering of 14 different Switch 2 pre-orders are now appearing as out of stock...
Sam's Club has its listing page up for the Mario Kart World bundle up but only list pre-orders as 'coming soon' right now.
If you've registered your interest at the US My Nintendo Store, then keep an eye on your emails for an invite to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2. There are some very specific requirements to meet in order to be chosen, but if you meet them, this could be the smoothest way to get your console.
We've now got Switch 2 pre-order listings live at Newegg, with an option to sign up for notifications.
Antonline is a rank outsider right now for Switch 2 pre-orders, but the retailer usually gets in on the action at some point, so it might be one to keep in the maybe pile. It usually goes big on bundles, too, so that could be an attractive element if it wraps up some of the accessories too.
Nintendo Switch 2 accessory pre-orders - US
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is probably our most anticipated Switch 2 accessory and is currently up for pre-order at Walmart.
The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is an intriguing accessory you can add to the new console to augment online play with your friends - and it's available to pre-order at Walmart too!
It's currently out of stock at Walmart, but the official carry case and screen protector are definitely worth investing in when Walmart gets more stock of it, so you can rest easy about protecting your new console.
Those looking to have a well-stocked Switch 2 accessory cupboard can pre-order the Joy-Con 2 controller pair right now from Walmart.
The official Samsung microSD Express card is readily available right now and is a perfect acquisition for fans looking to go huge on games at launch and get stuck into plenty of titles without having to worry about space.
Probably the most fun Switch 2 accessory, the Piranha Plant Camera from HORI is available to preorder right now. However, do remember that it has a lower resolution than the official Switch 2 camera.
Nintendo Switch 2 game pre-orders - US
Even though it'll arrive a little after the Switch 2's launch, the next 3D Donkey Kong game is going to be a brilliant one to play as one of the first bona fide Switch 2 games.
The Switch 2 version of Tears of the Kingdom could well be the definitive version of the game to play with plenty of graphical enhancements to make it look even more stunning.
If you didn't play Breath of the Wild when it first released way back in 2017, then the upgraded version on Switch 2 is likely to be the only version you ever need to consider buying.
Offering a brand new experience in the form of Star Crossed World, this version of Kirby and the Forgotten Land will offer something extra special on Switch 2.
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - UK complete pre-order listings
Amazon had stock of both the standalone console and the Mario Kart World bundle recently, but now, sadly, it seems as though it no longer has inventory, instead displaying a 'Currently unavailable' stock level. Always worth bookmarking and checking, though.
The Game Collection has finally run out of stock of its Switch 2 pre-order bundles. One to watch though.
Currys has finally got its online listings up, and that could mean imminent stock action. The retailer is still taking in-store pre-orders, so you can click through here to find your closest store and register for news here.
Argos held stock of the console and Mario Kart Bundle regularly at the beginning of the pre-order phase, but hasn't seen stock for a while now.
Very's Switch 2 bundles have now sold out for the time being - we'll let you know as soon as it has more stock.
EE had one of its chunkiest bundles back in stock about 10 days ago, but now hasn't seen anything for a while. This is definitely a retailer to keep to hand, though.
The official My Nintendo Store should still be live with pre-orders to anyone who received an invitation to pre-order via email. Keep checking the inboxes, and we'll also keep our fingers crossed that Nintendo loosens the criteria soon.
John Lewis has all its listing pages up for Switch 2 consoles and accessories, but only the accessories are able to be pre-ordered right now - the console has all gone with the retailer listing launch date (June 5) as the next opportunity.
Not a retailer I'd expected to cover or include, but given it had stock soon after pre-orders went live, it's another one worth keeping to hand!
ShopTo went early with its offer to take registrations of interest in the Switch 2, and it remains a viable retailer option, when its stock returns.
The PC-focused retailer has popped up with two of its own listing pages for the Switch 2, and offered stock fleetingly last week, so it is absolutely worth throwing into the mix for future checking and restocks in the UK.
HMV had a restock of both the standalone and the Mario Kart bundle on the morning (UK time) of April 10 - but sold out incredibly quickly, sadly. Still, it's another option to have in the pocket.
Game's pre-order pages are no longer even present on its website, which is a shame. That could be it for consoles, but it might well have the suite of accessories available, so worth a check for those.
Nintendo Switch 2 accessory pre-orders - UK
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is widely available in the UK to pre-order and is our top recommendation for an accessory if you're looking to bulk out your setup from the off
The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera could be the most interesting of Switch 2 accessories, enabling you to beam yourself to your friends as you play, and it's available to pre-order in the UK right now.
A carry case and screen protector are things I always recommend for almost every device that will take one - getting it sorted before the console arrives will give you great peace of mind too.
