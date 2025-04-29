Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live: US and UK stock updates, and all the best retailers and links to check

The dust has settled now that the US Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders have finally gotten underway, but the reality is we're now in a bit of a jam stock-wise.

While Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and GameStop got us off to a bang in the US - some at midnight on the day pre-orders went live - things have gone South since in terms of availability, and there has been no strong sign or rumor of a sizable restock since.

In the UK, it's been slightly better with the likes of The Game Collection returning to the market with stock infrequently, but this region has seen no real stock for a number of days now, too.

As a quick reminder, a Switch 2 console by itself will cost $449.99 / £395.99 / AU$699.99, and the official bundle that throws in a digital copy of Mario Kart World will sell for $499.99 / £429.99 / AU$769.99.

With Switch 2 pre-orders now being live and out in the wild, so to speak, the team and I are here to the donkey work for you, day in day out, to help you find a Switch 2 pre-order, or bag the accessory or game you are looking for too. Given we've tracked stock shortages for years now and are experts in how to find the best deals or rarest tech, you can have confidence in all the links and information we have here.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - US complete pre-order listings

check stock Nintendo Switch 2: at Amazon Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 haven't started just yet at Amazon. When stock drops, though, we don't expect it to last long, so you'll want to move fast to secure your console.

Out of stock Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at Walmart Walmart's stock has now gone out of stock after coming and going for a good few hours when pre-orders went live at midnight ET.

Out of stock Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at target.com Target's Switch 2 pre-order stock is now appearing as out of stock on both console and bundle listings - but keep checking as we know from experience that this can change rapidly at big retailers during hardware launches!

Out of stock Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at GameStop GameStop went live with its pre-orders, but demand was extremely high and it looks like stock has now dried up.

Out of stock Nintendo Switch 2: at Best Buy Best Buy's mega offering of 14 different Switch 2 pre-orders are now appearing as out of stock...

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: at Sam's Club US Sam's Club has its listing page up for the Mario Kart World bundle up but only list pre-orders as 'coming soon' right now.

Register interest Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at nintendo.com If you've registered your interest at the US My Nintendo Store, then keep an eye on your emails for an invite to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2. There are some very specific requirements to meet in order to be chosen, but if you meet them, this could be the smoothest way to get your console.

Coming soon Nintendo Switch 2: at Newegg We've now got Switch 2 pre-order listings live at Newegg, with an option to sign up for notifications.

Coming soon Nintendo Switch 2: at antonline Antonline is a rank outsider right now for Switch 2 pre-orders, but the retailer usually gets in on the action at some point, so it might be one to keep in the maybe pile. It usually goes big on bundles, too, so that could be an attractive element if it wraps up some of the accessories too.

Nintendo Switch 2 accessory pre-orders - US

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $84 at Walmart The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is probably our most anticipated Switch 2 accessory and is currently up for pre-order at Walmart.

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: $54 at Walmart The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is an intriguing accessory you can add to the new console to augment online play with your friends - and it's available to pre-order at Walmart too!

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector: $39.88 at Walmart It's currently out of stock at Walmart, but the official carry case and screen protector are definitely worth investing in when Walmart gets more stock of it, so you can rest easy about protecting your new console.

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2: $94 at Walmart Those looking to have a well-stocked Switch 2 accessory cupboard can pre-order the Joy-Con 2 controller pair right now from Walmart.

Samsung micro SD Express Card for Nintendo Switch 2: $59 at Walmart The official Samsung microSD Express card is readily available right now and is a perfect acquisition for fans looking to go huge on games at launch and get stuck into plenty of titles without having to worry about space.

HORI Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2: $59 at Walmart Probably the most fun Switch 2 accessory, the Piranha Plant Camera from HORI is available to preorder right now. However, do remember that it has a lower resolution than the official Switch 2 camera.

Nintendo Switch 2 game pre-orders - US

Donkey Kong Bananza: $69 at Walmart Even though it'll arrive a little after the Switch 2's launch, the next 3D Donkey Kong game is going to be a brilliant one to play as one of the first bona fide Switch 2 games.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - UK complete pre-order listings

Currently unavailable Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Amazon Amazon had stock of both the standalone console and the Mario Kart World bundle recently, but now, sadly, it seems as though it no longer has inventory, instead displaying a 'Currently unavailable' stock level. Always worth bookmarking and checking, though.

Out of stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.95 at The Game Collection The Game Collection has finally run out of stock of its Switch 2 pre-order bundles. One to watch though.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Argos Argos held stock of the console and Mario Kart Bundle regularly at the beginning of the pre-order phase, but hasn't seen stock for a while now.

Sold out Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at very.co.uk Very's Switch 2 bundles have now sold out for the time being - we'll let you know as soon as it has more stock.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at EE EE had one of its chunkiest bundles back in stock about 10 days ago, but now hasn't seen anything for a while. This is definitely a retailer to keep to hand, though.

Live now by invite Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at My Nintendo Store UK The official My Nintendo Store should still be live with pre-orders to anyone who received an invitation to pre-order via email. Keep checking the inboxes, and we'll also keep our fingers crossed that Nintendo loosens the criteria soon.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at John Lewis John Lewis has all its listing pages up for Switch 2 consoles and accessories, but only the accessories are able to be pre-ordered right now - the console has all gone with the retailer listing launch date (June 5) as the next opportunity.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at JD Williams Not a retailer I'd expected to cover or include, but given it had stock soon after pre-orders went live, it's another one worth keeping to hand!

Sold out Nintendo Switch 2: £395.95 at ShopTo.Net ShopTo went early with its offer to take registrations of interest in the Switch 2, and it remains a viable retailer option, when its stock returns.

Coming soon Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Ebuyer The PC-focused retailer has popped up with two of its own listing pages for the Switch 2, and offered stock fleetingly last week, so it is absolutely worth throwing into the mix for future checking and restocks in the UK.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at hmv.com HMV had a restock of both the standalone and the Mario Kart bundle on the morning (UK time) of April 10 - but sold out incredibly quickly, sadly. Still, it's another option to have in the pocket.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at GAME UK Game's pre-order pages are no longer even present on its website, which is a shame. That could be it for consoles, but it might well have the suite of accessories available, so worth a check for those.