Black Friday TV deals are available right now - here are the 13 best

Black Friday TV deals have landed early, and they don't disappoint. While most retailers reserve their best Black Friday deals for the holiday weekend, this year, the likes of Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart have launched early sales, and we've been most impressed with TV offers thanks to record-low prices on a range of displays. To help you find the best of the best, we've listed the top 13 Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far.



Our list has something for everyone, from a high-end OLED display to a budget smart set with a range of prices starting at just $79.99. Some of our favorite Black Friday TV deals include our best TV of 2022, the LG C2 OLED TV, down to a record-low price of $1,296.99 (opens in new tab), and this massive 75-inch set from Samsung on sale for just $579.99 (opens in new tab). If you're looking for a smaller display, Best Buy has this 50-inch marked down to $259.99 (opens in new tab) and this 24-inch TV from Insignia for just $79.99 (opens in new tab).



See more of today's best Black Friday TV deals below, all of which include record-low prices. We don't expect you'll find better offers at the official Black Friday sale, and with today's deals, you're guaranteed to walk off with the TV of your dreams.

13 best Black Friday TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): $1,799.99 $1,296.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to bag the greatest and latest in today's Black Friday TV deals, Amazon has LG's brilliant C2 OLED TV down to a record-low price of $1,296.99. Rated as our best TV of 2022, the LG C2 (opens in new tab) packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): $849.99 $579.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Our favorite Black Friday TV deal is this stunning 75-inch 4K TV from Samsung on sale for $579.99 at Best Buy - the lowest price we've ever seen. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,099.99 $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This is an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV and one of the best budget Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far. The 4K Omni Series set includes the Fire OS for easy streaming, plus Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control - all for a record-low price of $599.99.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $549.99 $379.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Another big-screen budget TV deal is this 65-inch 4K display from Insignia on sale for a stunningly low price of just $379.99. You're getting the Fire TV operating system, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and a handy Alexa voice remote - all for under $400.

(opens in new tab) LG C1 OLED TV (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,496.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon also has the LG C1 OLED TV on sale ahead of Black Friday - down to $1,496.99, thanks to today's whopping $1,000+ discount. That's the best deal we've ever seen and a fantastic price for a premium 65-inch display. The LG C1 (opens in new tab) is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the brilliant OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

(opens in new tab) LG 70-inch UP7070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Another favorite Black Friday TV deal from Best Buy is this LG 70-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $549.99 - the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic value for a big-screen 4K TV. The 70-inch packs LG's quad-core processor 4K for a premium picture experience and smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assitant for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) TCL 50-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $339.99 $249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

A great mid-size budget option in this TCL 4-Series 4K TV on sale for just $249.99 at Best Buy's Black Friday sale. An incredible price for a mid-size display, you're getting 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 65-inch U8H Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV: $1,399.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a budget big-screen display in today's Black Friday TV deals, Best Buy has this 65-inch QLED display from Hisense for $899.99. You're getting 4K ULED and Quantum Dot technology with Mini-LED backlight panels for bright, bold colors that come to life, plus smart capabilities, a voice remote, and compatibility with the Google Assistant.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch QN90B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV: $1,999.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - We love Samsung's QLED TVs for their vibrant and crisp picture quality, as well as their smart TV features. Best Buy's Black Friday TV deals event has this QN90B 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,599.99 thanks to today's whopping $400 discount.

(opens in new tab) LG 65-inch UP7050 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $398 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Another incredible Black Friday TV deal from Walmart is this LG 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $398. The LG 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to the 4K HD resolution, and the smart TV works with the Google Assistant, so you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV: $1,299.99 $569.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Today's cheapest OLED TV deal is LG's A2 48-innch display on sale for $569.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen. The LG Alpha α7 Gen5 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and there's a great range of streaming services included.

(opens in new tab) Hisense A6 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $295 $228 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Hisense A6 is down to $228 in Walmart's latest 4K TV deals, representing a small but hard-working discount of $67. This was already a well-priced display, packing a strong supply of apps and Dolby Vision HDR - with that extra change off the final price, this is a must-see.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV (2022): $89.99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Today's cheapest Black Friday TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia set on sale for a record-low price of just $79.99. While the Insignia F20-Series display lacks 4K capabilities, the HD TV does include smart features with the Fire operating system and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa.

