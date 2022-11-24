Black Friday fitness deals: up to 50% off on budget running and workout headphones

Black Friday fitness deals are among the most popular during the biggest sale event of the year. And they include many of our favorite waterproof, running, and other workout headphones, which should set your 2023 off to a great and healthy — not to mention, money-saving — start.

Our favorite of these Black Friday deals on workout headphones is the one of the JLab Go Air Sport, which is by the way this author’s favorite budget workout headphones. In many ways better than anything Beats has on offer, these headphones are already under $50. Slap on this 17% off Amazon deal plus a $5 coupon (opens in new tab), and it’s now a mind-blowing $20 investment — and a record-breaking low price.

It isn’t the only deal out there, of course. Other Black Friday fitness deals abound on other Jlab models as well as affordable workout headphones from other brands like Jabra, Trelab, and V-Moda. And, one of them could be ideal for you, especially if you’re trying to save money right now.

Top Black Friday workout headphones deals

1. JLab JBuds Air Sport 3rd Gen: was $69.00 , now $37.88 at Amazon with coupon

If the JLab JBuds Air Sport might already be a steal, then their Black Friday fitness deal is highway robbery. Not only are they discounted 31% down to $47.88, but they’re an additional $10 cheaper when you check the box to apply the coupon. Considering that they get a 4.1 out of 5 rating on Amazon for their solid sound quality and long battery life, you can’t do much better.

2. Treblab X3 Pro: was $69.97, now $49.97 at Amazon

From their surprisingly solid comfort to above-average sound quality, the Treblab X3 Pro are rated 4.1 out of 5 on Amazon. Though they’re already very affordable, they’re even cheaper for Black Friday. For the holidays, they’ve dropped $20 in price. You no longer have to spend more than $50 for a good pair of workout earbuds.

3. JLab Epic Air: was $99.00 , now $59.50 at Amazon with coupon

Though these sweat-proof earbuds with active noise cancellation may already be $20 off as a Black Friday workout headphones deal, they get an additional $20 discount when you check the box to apply the coupon. That means you’ll be spending $40 less on a pair of earbuds with sound quality that punches above its weight, a surprisingly long battery life, and a comfortable fit.

4. JLab Epic Air Sport: was $99.00 , now $69.99 at Amazon with coupon

Not only are the JLab Epic Air Sport discounted $20 right off the bat, they get an extra $10 slashed off the price tag when you check the box for the coupon. So, for Black Friday, you spend only $70 on these earbuds, which are rated a 4.2 out of 5 on Amazon for their solid sound quality, good battery life, and decent active noise cancellation.

5. Jabra Elite 4 Active: was $119.99 , now $79.99 at Amazon

While these Jabra workout earbuds may have gotten a similar discount in October, that $40 Black Friday fitness deal is nothing to sneeze at. And, considering these earbuds got a stellar four-star review (opens in new tab) from us for their clear sound, good active noise cancellation, and adjustable EQ, they’re worth grabbing for that next workout.

6. V-MODA Hexamove Pro Wireless Earbuds: was $169.99 , now $79.99 at Amazon

Save 53% on these stylish earbuds from V-Moda. Instead of a price tag closer to Airpods, it’s almost budget-level in price. Yet, these earbuds offer something you won’t find in most earbuds at any price-point – lots of personalization as they come with different size eartips, wings, hooks, and fins as well as earbud shields that will change the earbuds’ colorways.

7. Haylou PurFree Bone Conduction Headphones: was $119.99, now $84.99 at Amazon

The Haylou PurFree earned a 4.1 out of 5 rating on Amazon for their great sound quality, amazingly lightweight, and the fact that you can hear your surroundings clearly when using them since they don’t cover the ears at all. Though they’re already affordable for bone-conduction headphones, this Black Friday fitness deal has brought that $119 price tag down to $84.99.

8. Jabra Elite 7 Active: was $179.99 , now $99.99 at Amazon

The Jabra Elite 7 Active have recently enjoyed a similar sale. But, they offer excellent value, especially when they’ve been discounted $80. They’re also excellent workout earbuds. When we reviewed (opens in new tab) them, they got a 4 out of 5 rating for their comfortable and secure fit, high water resistance, and good sound.

The Beats Fit Pro are great and all, but they’re also out of many people’s budget, with or without Black Friday deals, especially due to the cost of living crisis. Luckily, there are other great but cheaper options out there, many of which we’ve tested and have proven to be better value. Jlab’s offerings, for example, sound fantastic, especially for home much they cost, and they’re feature-rich as well.

