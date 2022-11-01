Black Friday deals: MacBook Air M1 down to just $799 at Best Buy

The Apple MacBook Air M1 has fallen to just $799 (was $999) (opens in new tab) at Best Buy today thanks to the retailer's early Black Friday deals - matching the lowest price yet on the 2020 model.

While a little bit older now, the MacBook Air M1 is still an absolutely amazing buy for most users thanks to its speedy performance, solid design, and excellent battery life. It's quite simply a fantastic everyday driver if you're looking for a quality ultrabook that doesn't completely break the bank.

Today's deal at Best Buy - which is for the entry-level 256GB model - puts it at a whopping $500 less (opens in new tab) than the new M2 Air, which makes it a pretty excellent value in comparison. Sure, you're not getting the latest chip or the slimmest bezels on the display, but you're undoubtedly getting a lot more laptop for your money with the older model - enough to get an easy recommendation from us.

Overall, we're not expecting this one to go any lower with the upcoming main wave of Black Friday deals later this month either. Although you can never rule out an additional $50 saving here or there, we think it's unlikely that retailers will go that much lower on a product that's still very much in demand as of late 2022.

