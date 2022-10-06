Black Friday begins now at Target - 8 must-see deals on Apple Watch, Xbox, and more

The holiday shopping season seems to start earlier and earlier each year, and one retailer has kicked things off super-early in 2022. The Target Deal Days event is now underway with discounts available across a range of categories - including TVs, toys, laptops, Apple, home decor, games consoles, and more.

The three-day sale runs from October 6 - 8 and boasts a selection of early Black Friday deals across hundreds of thousands of items. Jump through the link below to browse through everything that's on offer, or scroll down for the main highlights as well as a hand-picked selection of the very best deals we've spotted so far.

View all offers in the Target Deal Days event (opens in new tab)

While making a purchase this early may make you nervous, know that from now until December 24 the 'Holiday Price Match Guarantee' is in effect at Target. That means if the price of something you've bought does go lower at the retailer then you will only pay the cheaper price.

And there are definitely some offers that you'll want to take advantage of while you can. These include the Apple Watch 7 for $279.99 (was $399.99) (opens in new tab) - that's the cheapest price ever for the wearable that we still consider to be one of the best smartwatches available today.

Other highlights include cheap smart TVs for as little as $99.99 (opens in new tab), up to 50% off a vast range of popular toys (opens in new tab) and $50 off an Xbox Series S with a free extra controller bundle (opens in new tab).

It's a strong start to this year's sales season, which is only set to get busier next week when the Prime Early Access Sale begins. This upcoming event will play out like a mini Amazon Prime Day with an early preview of some of the retailer's Black Friday deals so stay tuned for our coverage.

Target Deal Days: the best 8 deals

(opens in new tab) TCL 43-inch 4K Roku TV: $349.99 $129.99 at Target (opens in new tab)

Save $220 – Here's a fantastic price for a smaller, budget TV. TCL displays don't come with all the high-end features found in premium sets from LG and Samsung, but for all your general viewing they're more than up to the top. Support for 4K resolution ensures top picture quality and you get access to all the major streaming apps through the Roku smart TV platform.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (GPS, 41mm): $399.99 $279.99 at Target (opens in new tab)

Save $120 – Now that the Apple Watch 8 is available to buy, it's no surprise we're seeing the Apple Watch 7 discounted to its cheapest price ever. This is the standard version with a 41mm display and GPS support, though the larger 45mm or GPS and Cellular versions are also reduced right now. Features of Apple's top-end smartwatch include an always-on display, GPS, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. There are also the more advanced ECG and blood oxygen functions that aren't found on the cheaper models. Overall, this is a fantastic price for one of the best wearables you can buy right now.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S + free controller: $299.99 $249.99 at Target (opens in new tab)

Save $50 – One of the best deals we've seen on the Xbox Series S so far. Not only do you get $50 off the price, but an extra controller is also included for free, saving you around another $50 on top. Microsoft's cheaper current generation console is not as powerful as the Xbox Series X (opens in new tab) but it's $200 less and still capable of playing all the same games in 1440p at 120fps. A good option if you want to game on a budget.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee Machine: $189.99 $139.30 at Target (opens in new tab)

Save $51 – This versatile coffee machine from Nespresso uses pods to make a variety of different-sized drinks - and can even be used to make iced coffee, too. There's also the option to make a single-serve cup of joe rapidly thanks to its 15-second heat-up time. It's quick, easy, convenient and at a great price right now at Target.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): $129.99 $89.99 at Target (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - These AirPods have only been $10 cheaper once before, so it's a good buy for Apple fans at this price. You do get the last generation model originally launched in 2019 but these are still some of the best wireless earbuds to connect across the entire Apple ecosystem. The audio quality is reasonable and battery life is just four hours, but the included wired charging case provides a further 20 hours.

(opens in new tab) Westinghouse 65-inch 4K Roku TV: $599.99 $249.99 at Target (opens in new tab)

Save $350 – Westinghouse is not a brand we cover often at TechRadar, but if you want a big screen TV for as cheap as possible then this massive 65-inch display is a good buy now it's down to $250. Features are basic, but with 4K resolution support and Roku TV to access popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney Pus and HBO Max, it's a fine and affordable TV for general viewing.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook 14: $329.99 $129.99 at Target (opens in new tab)

Save $200 – Cheap Chromebooks don't get much better than this Lenovo Chromebook 14 at Target. Of course, for under $150 you do get a basic machine. But if you just need a device for light work, schoolwork or web browsing then it's up to the task. At just 14-inches and with a 10-hour battery life, it's a good portable option, too.

(opens in new tab) Dartwood Deep Tissue Massage Gun: $129.99 $65.99 at Target (opens in new tab)

Save $64 – There's almost 50% off this multi-purpose massage gun in the Target Deal Days sale. Six different massage heads mean you can tailor the device to relax different muscles, while 30 adjustable speeds give you the option for different intensities depending on your needs. It's a good price for a comprehensive bit of kit.

Stick with TechRadar over the next few months as we bring you all the best deals across the entire Black Friday sales period from all the major retailers.