The best PlayStation Vue prices and packages in February 2019

PlayStation Vue is a relatively new streaming service from Sony that allows you to stream live TV, movies, and sports without having a cable subscription. The streaming service has been slowly gaining popularity so we've put together a list of the best PlayStation Vue prices and packages that are currently being offered. We've also answered some common questions about PlayStation Vue, so you know exactly what you're getting with this streaming service from Sony.

We'll be updating this page regularly with any new deals and promotions so you'll always be up-to-date with the latest pricing and offers.

What is PlayStation Vue?

PlayStation Vue is a streaming media service that streams live TV, movies, news, and sports for a monthly subscription fee. Vue is available in four different tiers that all offer basic TV channels (depending on your area) such as ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox. Vue also offers a DVR service that features tons of space, no recording conflicts and even records on-demand programming. PlayStation Vue also allows streaming on up to five devices at a given time and up to 10 different user profiles per account.

How to watch PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue not only works on PlayStation consoles but is also available on Amazon Fire TV devices, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, and on most MacOS and Windows web browsers. You can also watch your favorite shows and movies remotely on qualifying mobile devices and tablets.

How much does PlayStation Vue Cost?

You can choose from four different tiers that include a variety of sports, movies, news, and lifestyle channels that start at just $44.99 a month. You can upgrade, downgrade, and cancel your subscription at any time because there's also no annual contract or hidden fees. If you're interested in premium channels, like HBO and Showtime, they can be purchased on their own or as an addition to one of the four plans. If you're a PlayStation Plus member then you're eligible for discounts on premium channel add-ons.



Right now if you purchase the Access, Core or Elite plan you'll receive a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue. You can cancel at any time during the free trial and you won't be charged for the monthly subscription. Below are the current prices and promotions that are available for each tier.

The best PlayStation Vue packages and prices

PlayStation Vue Access Plan $44.99/month

The most affordable tier includes local broadcast channels and favorite cable networks like AMC, ESPN, HGTV and more. You can also receive a free five-day trial by choosing this plan.View Deal

PlayStation Vue Core Plan $49.99/month

The Core tier is great for sports fans with the NFL Network, NBA TV, MLB Network and more regional sports networks included in the plan as well as the channels from the Access plan. You can receive a free five-day trial with the Core plan.View Deal

PlayStation Vue Elite Plan $59.99/month

The Elite tier includes the Core and Access channels as well as 85+ news, family and movie channels that the whole family can enjoy. You'll also receive a free five-day trial with this plan.View Deal

PlayStation Vue Ultra Plan $79.99/month

Perfect for TV lovers, the Ultra tier has 85+ channels to enjoy, as well as premium networks like HBO and Showtime included. The channels from the previous tiers are also included in this plan.View Deal

