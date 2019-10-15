Best Buy sells Black Friday TVs early, but you won't know the price until then

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still a ways off, but retailers are constantly shifting the start of their deals earlier. And, Best Buy has jumped way ahead with its deal on premium TVs. It has some big discounts available, and it guarantees customers will get the lowest price available between now and Black Friday on select TVs. It's all part of Best Buy's Magnolia sale.

There are some small catches. You won't get to know what your final price may be. It could be that what you pay today is what you'll end up paying if these turn out as good as Black Friday deals. If the prices do go down before December 1, you'll get reimbursed the difference, but you'll have to wait until December 15 to get your savings back. And, the deal requires a My Best Buy membership, which is available for free.

The sale is on a broad range of products, but the highlight here is TVs. It includes LG NanoCell and Sony OLED TVs as well as Samsung QLED models. In other words, it has discounts on premium TVs that will offer stunning image qualities thanks to their 4K resolution. There's even an 8K model on sale.

Immediate discounts range from $300 off to as much as $2,000 right now. That means you can get a Samsung Q900 Series 8K QLED TV for $2,999 or an Sony A8G 4K OLED TV for $1,499.

There are also a wide range of sizes, with models from 55 inches to 82 inches available. If you want to complete your entertainment setup, the price guarantee also applies to a number of speaker and sound bar systems.

This deal is available now, but it ends October 20. So, if you were planning to shop Black Friday TV deals and pick out a popular model, this may be a way to get the TV early while still getting the best possible deal.

Via CNET