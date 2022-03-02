Best Buy Chromebook sale: deals on Samsung, Asus and Acer devices from $109

A massive Chromebook sale is now underway at Best Buy, where you can save up to 47% off a number of devices from HP, Samsung, Acer, Asus and Lenovo. A wide selection is available - covering everything from cheap budget Chromebooks to premium machines with powerful components.

Let's start with the cheapest Chromebook deal, which is this Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook for $109 - a saving of $110 off the usual price. As you would expect with a laptop at this price it's a very basic machine with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. That will serve you fine, though, if you need a portable machine for light use, browsing or schoolwork.

Those with a bigger budget should consider this Samsung 4+ Chromebook that's reduced to $299 (was $379). As well as a much larger full-HD 15.6-inch display, this device comes with four times the storage at 128GB and an impressive 10.5 battery life. All are excellent value for money upgrades for the cost that makes this Chromebook a better choice for those more frequently on the go.

Those are just a few of the highlights in today's Chromebook deals at Best Buy. We've picked out some more just below, or you can head over to Best Buy to check out all the devices on offer.

Best Chromebook deals at Best Buy

Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook: $219 $109 at Best Buy

Save $110 – This basic Chromebook has a considerable $110 discount right now at Best Buy. Do you need a device for very light use, the odd bit of browsing and school or office work? This will be capable of all these tasks if you're on a tight budget.

Lenovo Chromebook 3: $289 $149 at Best Buy

Save $140 – For an extra $40 this Lenovo Chromebook 3 comes with a larger 14-inch screen and double the amount of storage. Don't expect any significant boost in performance as it's still a basic machine, but these are worthwhile upgrades if you have the extra cash to spend.

Samsung Chromebook 4+: $379 $299 at Best Buy

Save $80 – One of the better mid-range Chromebook deals in Best Buy's latest sale. The biggest upgrade you get with this device is the jump to 128GB of storage, which is loads of room for files and applications. In addition, the 10-hour-plus battery life is ideal if you need a device to last a long time while you're on the move.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514: $559 $399 at Best Buy

Save $160 – As far as value for money Chromebook deals this has to be on the better ones in the Best Buy sale. First off, it's a 2-in-1 device, which adds some handy flexibility if you want to use it in laptop or tablet mode. This Acer Chromebook Spin 514 also has a Ryzen 3 processor and 8GB RAM, both strong performance upgrades for the price that will ensure it breezes through everyday tasks such as internet browsing, work, and media streaming.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: $699 $549 at Best Buy

Save $150 – There are a few premium Chromebook deals in the Best Buy sale and this is one of the best. It's a good price for a device that includes an Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM to ensure it will perform well for general everyday use. The highlight, though, is the 13.3-inch QLED HD screen that will deliver a clear and crisp image quality - especially good for media streaming.

