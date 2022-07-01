Best Buy 4th of July sale is live – and these are the 7 deals you need to see

You may be all prepared to celebrate this holiday weekend with a few drinks, some fireworks and a BBQ – but how about starting it off with a little tech treat in the Best Buy 4th of July sale? A vast array of deals are now available across TVs, laptops, appliances, furniture and lots more tech, so we've picked out some of the very best offers that run from now until Monday.
Let's jump right in with one of the cheapest laptop deals we've seen all year that's also a smart early buy if you want to get ahead of the back to school sales. Definitely don't miss this Lenovo Chromebook 3 that's just $79 (was $139) (opens in new tab) - you won't find anything cheaper right now that's worth buying. This basic and portable machine is a very affordable option if you just need a laptop that's capable of light schoolwork and general everyday tasks.
For those with their eyes on the start of the next NFL season on September 8, how about a big saving on a brand new 4K TV? Well then, you don't want to miss this $700 saving on a 75-inch Hisense A6 Series LED 4K Smart TV (opens in new tab). That's a massive discount on an equally massive TV. Out of all the TV deals it's one of the lowest prices available right now for a display of that size that supports high-quality 4K resolution, color enhancing HDR and all popular streaming apps.
There's so much more on offer outside of laptops and TVs, though. For example, you can get a Bella Pro Series 2-qt Digital Air Fryer for just $34.99 (was $49.99) (opens in new tab), save a huge $40 off Call of Duty Vanguard (opens in new tab) or get a $50 gift card when you buy any Ooni pizza oven (opens in new tab). Check out all those and more just below - or browse all the 4th of July sales underway right now at various retailers.
Best Buy 4th of July sale: quick links
- Apple: up to $800 off iPhone 13 Pro, $200 off MacBook Pro, and more (opens in new tab)
- Appliances: Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, Maytag and more from $218.99 (opens in new tab)
- Cameras: save $100 on the GoPro Hero10 Action Camera (opens in new tab)
- Chromebooks: get a Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $79 (opens in new tab)
- Furniture: desks, TV stands, and side tables from $49.99 (opens in new tab)
- Headphones: up to $200 off JBL, Apple and Samsung (opens in new tab)
- KitchenAid: get $100 off KitchenAid stand mixers (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: save up to $200 on the latest Windows devices (opens in new tab)
- Outdoors: up to $150 off grills, tools and pools (opens in new tab)
- PC gaming: up to $300 off desktop gaming PCs (opens in new tab)
- Small appliances: Air fryers from $29.99 (opens in new tab)
- Smart home: $150 off the Arlo Pro 4 - Camera Security Bundle (opens in new tab)
- Smartwatch: Apple Watch, Fitbit and Garmin from $129.95 (opens in new tab)
- Soundbar: get the Sony HT-S400 Soundbar with Subwoofer for $199.99 (opens in new tab)
- Tablets: get up to $130 off Samsung Galaxy tablets (opens in new tab)
- Toys: free gift card of up to $25 with Lego Super Mario starter sets (opens in new tab)
- TV: big screen TVs at 55-inches and up from $269.99 (opens in new tab)
- Vacuum: up to $200 off Dyson, Roomba and Shark (opens in new tab)
- Video games: up to 60% off PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch games (opens in new tab)
7 top deals in the Best Buy 4th of July sale
Lenovo Chromebook 3:
$139 $79 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $60 – A bargain price for the Lenovo Chromebook 3 and a return to the cheapest this laptop has ever been. For anyone who just needs an affordable device on a tight budget to handle light use and school work then this is a sensible buy. It's basic, sure, but it's easily portable at just 11.6-inches in size and it gets the job done.
Hisense 75-inch A6 Series LED 4K Smart TV:
$1,299.99 $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $700 – Here's a huge discount on an equally huge TV. The majority of TVs this size are usually well over $600 so this is a bargain in the Best Buy 4th of July sale. Hisense is a budget-focused range that doesn't fill its TVs with top-end features, but this display still supports 4K for superior picture quality, HDR for improved lighting, and all your favorite streaming apps. It's a whole lot of TV for the price.
Apple Watch Series 3:
$199 $169 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $30 – The Apple Watch Series 3 may be old now considering it was was released back in 2017 but it's still supported and holds up today. The smartwatch is a good buy for those on a budget as it's over $150 less than the latest Series 7 version. Sure, you have to compromise on a few advanced features, but the Series 3 still offers excellent basic fitness tracking, including swimming, plus it has a heart rate monitor.
Bella Pro Series 2-qt Digital Air Fryer:
$49.99 $34.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $15 – You've probably heard a lot of people raving about air fryers so you can finally tell that nagging friend you've got one - and at a bargain price, too. This Bella Pro Series is a basic air fryer that's worth picking up while it's so cheap if you're interested in trying the tech for yourself. It's simple and easy to use, with functions that enable you to air fry, broil, bake, roast and reheat with little to no oil.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32GB):
$229.99 $159.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $70 – The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is now available at its cheapest ever price in the Best Buy 4th of July sale. This affordable 10.5-inch device has a battery life of up to 13 hours and can comfortably handle general everyday tasks, including web browsing, media streaming and simple games. Larger storage options are also available for $199.99 (64GB) (opens in new tab) and $229.99 (128GB) (opens in new tab) but this version is fine for most users.
Major appliances: free $100 gift card with appliance packages totalling $1,499 or more (opens in new tab)
Best Buy is running a huge promotion across major appliances for its 4th of July sale. In it, you get a $100 gift card when you buy an appliance package that totals $1,499 or more. You can combine this with the big discounts of up to $800 available on refrigerators, washer/dryers, ranges and dishwashers by Samsung, Whirlpool and KitchenAid.
Call of Duty Vanguard:
$69.99 $29.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $40 – Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab) may be coming soon but you can get caught up with the previous entry in the series for just $29.99 at Best Buy. This latest offer brings Call of Duty Vanguard back down to its cheapest ever price. A good offer if you or someone you know wants to catch up on the long-running shooter franchise before the new entry launches later this year.