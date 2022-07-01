Best Buy 4th of July sale is live – and these are the 7 deals you need to see

You may be all prepared to celebrate this holiday weekend with a few drinks, some fireworks and a BBQ – but how about starting it off with a little tech treat in the Best Buy 4th of July sale? A vast array of deals are now available across TVs, laptops, appliances, furniture and lots more tech, so we've picked out some of the very best offers that run from now until Monday.

Let's jump right in with one of the cheapest laptop deals we've seen all year that's also a smart early buy if you want to get ahead of the back to school sales. Definitely don't miss this Lenovo Chromebook 3 that's just $79 (was $139) (opens in new tab) - you won't find anything cheaper right now that's worth buying. This basic and portable machine is a very affordable option if you just need a laptop that's capable of light schoolwork and general everyday tasks.

For those with their eyes on the start of the next NFL season on September 8, how about a big saving on a brand new 4K TV? Well then, you don't want to miss this $700 saving on a 75-inch Hisense A6 Series LED 4K Smart TV (opens in new tab). That's a massive discount on an equally massive TV. Out of all the TV deals it's one of the lowest prices available right now for a display of that size that supports high-quality 4K resolution, color enhancing HDR and all popular streaming apps.

There's so much more on offer outside of laptops and TVs, though. For example, you can get a Bella Pro Series 2-qt Digital Air Fryer for just $34.99 (was $49.99) (opens in new tab), save a huge $40 off Call of Duty Vanguard (opens in new tab) or get a $50 gift card when you buy any Ooni pizza oven (opens in new tab). Check out all those and more just below - or browse all the 4th of July sales underway right now at various retailers.

7 top deals in the Best Buy 4th of July sale

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook 3: $139 $79 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $60 – A bargain price for the Lenovo Chromebook 3 and a return to the cheapest this laptop has ever been. For anyone who just needs an affordable device on a tight budget to handle light use and school work then this is a sensible buy. It's basic, sure, but it's easily portable at just 11.6-inches in size and it gets the job done.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 75-inch A6 Series LED 4K Smart TV: $1,299.99 $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $700 – Here's a huge discount on an equally huge TV. The majority of TVs this size are usually well over $600 so this is a bargain in the Best Buy 4th of July sale. Hisense is a budget-focused range that doesn't fill its TVs with top-end features, but this display still supports 4K for superior picture quality, HDR for improved lighting, and all your favorite streaming apps. It's a whole lot of TV for the price.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 3: $199 $169 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $30 – The Apple Watch Series 3 may be old now considering it was was released back in 2017 but it's still supported and holds up today. The smartwatch is a good buy for those on a budget as it's over $150 less than the latest Series 7 version. Sure, you have to compromise on a few advanced features, but the Series 3 still offers excellent basic fitness tracking, including swimming, plus it has a heart rate monitor.

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series 2-qt Digital Air Fryer: $49.99 $34.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $15 – You've probably heard a lot of people raving about air fryers so you can finally tell that nagging friend you've got one - and at a bargain price, too. This Bella Pro Series is a basic air fryer that's worth picking up while it's so cheap if you're interested in trying the tech for yourself. It's simple and easy to use, with functions that enable you to air fry, broil, bake, roast and reheat with little to no oil.

(opens in new tab) Major appliances: free $100 gift card with appliance packages totalling $1,499 or more (opens in new tab)

Best Buy is running a huge promotion across major appliances for its 4th of July sale. In it, you get a $100 gift card when you buy an appliance package that totals $1,499 or more. You can combine this with the big discounts of up to $800 available on refrigerators, washer/dryers, ranges and dishwashers by Samsung, Whirlpool and KitchenAid.