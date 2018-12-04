The best Amazon deals today: five of the top deals on Amazon

Holiday deals are in full force at Amazon, and that means you can still find terrific discounts on popular items throughout the month of December.

Navigating through all the sales can be overwhelming, which is why we've gone through Amazon's site to find the best deals on our favorite products.

Today's top deals include the SteelSeries Arctis 3 Gaming Headset for $44.99, $50 off the Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat and the Samsung Gear S2 Smartwatch for $164.

Amazon is also offering 34% off Kasa Smart Home Products today. You can get the TP-Link LB230 Smart Bulb for only $34.99. That's a $15 discount for the Wi-Fi smart bulb that works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

TP-Link LB230 Dimmable LED WiFi Smart Bulb $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

The TP-LInk LB230 connects to your home Wi-Fi so you can manage your lights with your smartphone, which includes adjusting brightness, setting schedules, and tracking energy used. The smart bulb is on sale today only for $34.99 at Amazon.View Deal

Make sure to check back in to see what new items are on sale tomorrow, and shop today's top deals below.

Amazon's Top Deals Today:

SteelSeries Arctis 3 Gaming Headset $69.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Today only, get the SteelSeries Gaming Headset for $44.99 at Amazon. Designed to be used on all gaming platforms, the Arctis headset includes a clear cast mic which delivers studio-quality voice clarity and background noise cancellation.View Deal

Samsung Gear S2 Smartwatch $249.98 $164 at Amazon

The Samsung Gear S2 Smartwatch is on sale at Amazon for $164. This smartwatch allows you to send and receive texts, calendar notifications, news updates and more all with a glance to your wrist.View Deal

Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat $129.99 $79 at Amazon

The easy-to-install Emerson Wi-Fi Thermostat is currently $50 off at Amazon. The Emerson Sensi features programmable heating and cooling schedules and location-based temperature control that will help you save on heating and cooling costs.View Deal