At last - we finally have a date for the next PS5 restock at Walmart

It's been almost an entire month since the last PS5 restock at Walmart, but the retailer has confirmed it will finally have the console available to buy once again on June 2. This latest event kicks off at 3pm PT / 12pm ET and, as with previous events, is open exclusively for paid Walmart+ members.

So, to get involved, you need to sign up for a month of Walmart+ for $12.95 - or get a whole year of membership for $89. Unfortunately, a free trial membership will not get you access to this latest PS5 restock as it's limited to paid members.

Of course, you can cancel your subscription immediately after but you get a host of other benefits if you keep your membership going. These include access to more exclusive sales, such as the upcoming Walmart+ Weekend event that's also taking place from June 2 – right after this year's current Memorial Day sales. On top of that, there's free shipping, discounted fuel prices and six months of Spotify Premium for free.

PS5 restock at Walmart (June 2 from 3pm ET)

PS5: $499 at Walmart

The PS5 will be available at Walmart on June 2 from 3pm ET / 12am PT but will only be available to buy if you're a Walmart+ member. Even with this requirement, the console will sell out incredibly quickly, so you need to be ready to hit the buy button as soon as this PS5 restock begins.

The Walmart+ requirement is a frustrating restriction but has been in place for a while now as a way to deal with the massive demand for a PS5 and to prevent scalpers from buying up all the consoles to resell.

If you're already signed up or happy to pay the fee, Walmart has been one of the best places to buy a PS5 since the console launched in November 2020. We've seen many PS5 restock events play out since then, so we have a few top tips that will give you the best chance of getting a console in June.

Walmart PS5 restock - top tips

Firstly, you should ensure your Walmart+ membership is set up and active well ahead of time. Attempting to sign up as we get closer to the PS5 restock will be a challenge as the stress on the site increases and you may miss the opportunity. You should also log in to your account before the restock time as this removes another step that could slow you down.

Sign up to Walmart+ for $12.95

You need a Walmart+ membership to get access to the retailer's next PS5 restock on June 2. Consoles will certainly sell out during this early access period so you need to be a member to have the best chance of getting one. Unfortunately, a free trial doesn't count.

As the time approaches, too, you'll want the PS5 store page that we've linked above open so you can refresh the page right on time. Lastly, if you can, a neat trick is to pay using PayPal as this will take you off Walmart's busy payment servers and decrease the chance of running into errors during the all-important processing stage. We wouldn't want you to get right to the end and fall at the final hurdle.

With all that preparation, we hope you're successful in securing a PS5 on June 2. We'll be sure to send out a reminder closer to the time so the opportunity doesn't pass you by. We'll also continue sharing any more PS5 restock news in the days ahead in case any other retailers have the console available to buy. Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop are all overdue a restock so we're monitoring them closely.

When you do get a console, be sure to check out some cheap PS5 games or one of today's PlayStation Plus deals to go with it and make the most of it. If you change your mind and decide you'd rather get Microsoft's more widely available console, here's where to buy the Xbox Series X right now.