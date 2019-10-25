Apple's 6th-gen iPads are $130 off in Walmart's early Black Friday sale

Walmart has lit the fuse on Black Friday way early, with huge concerted discounts on several major tech products, including two versions of Apple's 2018 iPad models.

These models are little more than a year old, making them plenty competent and viable iPads in 2019, in the face of the 10.2-inch iPad and even beyond. Namely, both of these models feature a cool 128GB of storage for less than we saw them discounted during Black Friday and Cyber Monday of last year.

Apple iPad 9.7 2018 (128GB) is $429 $299 at Walmart

This is Apple's flagship 2018 iPad for the mass market, bumped up from its normal storage allocation to a sizable 128GB flash storage for $30 less than its amazing 2018 Black Friday deal.View Deal

In our full 2018 review of the 9.7-inch iPad, we praised it for bringing Apple's then-latest performance to its most accessible price point. We also found the tablet's display to be of high quality for the price.

These qualities haven't changed just because a newer, bigger iPad is here for 2019. So, hop onto this deal before it disappears, as who knows how it will be priced when Black Friday arrives for real.