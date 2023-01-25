Apple Watch 7 and Apple Watch SE fall to their cheapest prices ever

Currys is looking to shift some remaining stock with these excellent Apple Watch deals, as the previous generation Apple Watch 7 and Apple Watch SE are now available for their lowest prices ever.

We'll start with the Apple Watch 7 (GPS, 45mm) that's now at Currys for £309 (opens in new tab) (was £394). This larger version of the popular smartwatch has never been cheaper before, following the current £85 discount, so it's a fantastic time to pick up one of the best smartwatches available today.

As we said in our Apple Watch 7 review, it's a great all-around device: whether you just want a second screen on your wrist or a dedicated fitness watch. It's still worth buying, even with the Apple Watch 8 now available. It's around £100 less following this price cut, sports a near-identical design, and has all the important features found in the latest watch, such as an always-on display, GPS, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking.

For those with less to spend, Currys also has the Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) for £179 (opens in new tab) (was £239). This is a bargain for an already more affordable smartwatch suited to those just dabbling in smartwatch tech.

We said it was excellent value for money in our Apple Watch SE review as it still has all key health and fitness tracking features – such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and GPS - just in a smaller, less powerful smartwatch.

Other models at Currys have already sold out, so expect limited availability on these Apple Watch deals. Snap them up fast to avoid missing out.

We think these Apple Watch deals are two are the best smartwatch offers out there right now.

You can also stick with us at TechRadar as we will continue to share all the best smartwatch deals as and when they're available.