Amazon's spring sale sees big savings on Apple devices - here are the top deals

If you're looking to save some cash on a pricey Apple device at Amazon's spring sale, then you're in luck. The retailer is offering impressive discounts on some of Apple's best-selling devices, including iPads, the Apple Watch, AirPods, MacBooks, and more. We've sorted through all the offers to bring you the best deals worth knowing about right here.



Today's star of the show is Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are on sale for £229 (was £249) - the lowest price we've ever seen. You can also snag the AirPods 3 for £169 (opens in new tab) (was £189), which is the best deal we've seen all year and just £34 more than the record low. Other highlights include the 2021 iPad marked down to £396 (opens in new tab) (was £519), the best price we've seen in months, and the powerful 2020 MacBook Pro on sale for £1,999 (opens in new tab) (was £1,499) thanks to a massive £550 discount.



You'll find more of today's best Apple deals from Amazon below, all of which include impressive offers that you typically won't find outside of holiday sales like Prime Day. Amazon's massive sale ends tomorrow at Midnight, and if you're looking to shop for more bargains, you can see our Amazon spring sale roundup.

Amazon spring sale - today's best Apple deals

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was £189 now £169 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Today's cheapest AirPods deal is the 3rd generation AirPods on sale for £169 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The AirPods 3 come with a MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30 hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £249 now £229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're wanting noise canceling earbuds, Amazon's spring sale also has the AirPods Pro 2 on sale for a record-low price of £229. The best-selling AirPods Pro 2 feature improved audio quality and noise cancellation and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS + Cellular): was £649 now £499 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for an Apple Watch deal in Amazon's spring sale, you can get the Series 7 on sale for £499. That's a £150 discount and just £28 more than the record-low price. The Apple Watch 7 is a fantastic smartwatch with an Always-On display, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and activity tracking. This particular model comes with a Cellular plan, which means you can call, text, and get directions without your iPhone nearby.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was £519 now £396.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Pick up the 2021 Apple iPad for £396.99 at Amazon's spring sale. That's the best deal we've seen all year and matches the Black Friday price. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and decent chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs the best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, especially now that it's 24% off.

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 11-inch 2021 (2TB, WiFi + Cellular): was £1,899.99 now £1,349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the 2021 iPad Pro on sale for £1,349 thanks to today's £550 discount. The powerful iPad Pro packs 2TB of storage and delivers laptop-like speed thanks to Apple's M1 chip. While today's price isn't a record low, it's the best deal we've seen in months and an impressive discount from today's sale.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro M1 2020 (256GB): was £1,499 now £1,199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're after a new laptop, Amazon's spring sale has the 2020 MacBook Pro on sale for £1,199.99 - just £39 more than the record-low price. The MacBook Pro packs a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 Chip, and an impressive 20 hours of battery life.

More Amazon spring sale deals