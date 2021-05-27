Amazon’s Mobile Mania sale starts today in Saudi Arabia

Amazon’s Mobile Mania sale has begun in Saudi Arabia and the UAE on May 27 and it's your chance to grab some exciting deals on electronics, gadgets and appliances. We’re tracking the event to get you the best deals and offers on all things tech.

The Mobile Mania sale starts on May 28 and ends on May 31. However, the sale begins one day in advance on May 27 exclusively for Amazon Prime customers. Non-Prime customers will be able to grab these deals on May 28 starting at 12 am, while Prime members grab the deals from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm.

The deals are spread across many categories including mobiles, laptops, TVs, audio, smartwatches, PC accessories, cameras, small and big appliances. Several popular brands like Samsung, Microsoft, HP, Vivo, Nokia, JBL and more will be offering tempting discounts and offers on their products.

Avail 0% instalments on select products

EMI or easy monthly installments is also one of the available payment methods during the Mobile Mania sale. It means you can buy the product during the sale and pay the price in monthly installments without any bank interest levied on top.

Note that you can only avail installments if you have a card from any of the following banks or payment partners mentioned below:

All major credit cards that are issued by any of the following banks: Bank AlJazira, Emirates NBD, Riyad Bank, SABB, and Alawwal Bank.

If your order is eligible for purchase on Installments, then it will display the Installment option with a table of providers next to their corresponding rates and tenures offered.

Prime members get extra 10% with Al Rajhi Bank using code PRIME10. T&Cs are here.