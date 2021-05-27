Amazon’s UAE Mobile Mania sale kicks off today

Amazon is kicking off its Mobile Mania sale in the UAE on May 27 until May 31 and it's your chance to grab some exciting deals on electronics, gadgets and appliances. Our team of experts will be bringing you the best of the best deals from the sale event.

The Mobile Mania sale starts on May 27 for Amazon Prime customers and ends on May 28. Non-Prime customers will be able to grab these deals on May 28, while Prime members will get exclusive access to deals one day in advance from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm.

You will find deals and discounts on several categories including mobiles, laptops, TVs, audio, smartwatches, PC accessories, cameras, small and big appliances. The offers will be seen on brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Moto, Bose, JBL, Sandisk, HP, BenQ, Logitech and many more.

The promotional page also shows that customers will get 15% off on iPhone and iPad repair during the sale.

Amazon Mobile Mania sale: Bank offers

Eligible FAB credit and debit card owners can get up to a 15% instant bank discount from the 28th to 31st of May 2021. It is valid for both Prime and non-Prime members on purchase of selected products on Amazon. FAB Islamic credit and debit cards and corporate and business debit and credit cards are not eligible for this offer.

To avail of the bank discount, you have to go through the usual shopping process. You need to select your FAB card on the payment page, enter the card details and click on use this payment method followed by entering the code FAB15 in the coupon section. The bank offer will last till May 31.

Make the most of 0% Instalments

For the uninitiated, instalments are one of the payment methods available on Amazon. It lets you buy a product now and pay for it in easy monthly instalments. The installment payment method is available on the following cards:

All major credit cards that are issued by any of the following banks - ADCB, FAB, RAKBANK, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Dubai First, Mawarid Finance, Emirates NBD, Mashreq, Standard Chartered, Samba, Emirates Islamic, Al Hilal Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank.

If your order is eligible for purchase on instalments, you will see the instalment option with a table of providers with their respective rates and tenures offered.

Top Mobile Mania deals in AE to check out

Get HP Omen 15 Gaming laptop for AED 4,999 The AMD Ryzen 7 4800H powered gaming laptop is down to AED 4,999 from the original price of AED 5,199. The sleek and portable gaming laptop is available to buy at a 23% discount. It features an FHD 15.6 display panel, 16GB TAM, 1TB SSD storage and a 6GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU powers the graphic performance.View Deal

Get OnePlus 8 Pro 5G for AED 2,349 The very popular OnePlus 8 Pro 5G is selling for AED 2,349 during the Mobile Mania sale. Its regular price is AED 2,999, which means you're getting a thick 22% discount on the smartphone. The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G has an impressive 6.78-inch QHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and the flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset to power it. It comes with all the other top-notch specification seen on more expensive flagship phones from Samsung and Huawei. The only compromise on this one is its camera, but it's still worth the price.View Deal

Get Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for AED 2,999 The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is down to AED 2,999 from AED 3,457 which makes it a great deal to grab for those looking for a thin and light laptop. If you want a traditional clamshell laptop, you can easily pick the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3. It has a great keyboard and trackpad, a sleek design that makes it easy to carry around and its sturdy build ensures durability. All of this topped with a great everyday performance for students and office goers make it an even sweeter deal.View Deal

Get Bose QuietComfort 35 II at AED 999 Audio nerds also have a great deal on one of the most popular noice cancelling headphone Bose QC 35 II. The headphone is down to AED 999 from AED 1,399. It is very popular amongst travelers with because of its impressive noise cancellation and balanced sound. It may not be the most loud or exciting-sounding headphones but they will sound great to most listeners. The addition of Google Assistant is a nice addition but not a must-haveView Deal