Amazon Singapore’s Prime Early Access Sale: start shopping from October 11

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has long gone, but shoppers are in for a treat with the new Prime Early Access Sale coming this month. From 3pm (SGT) on October 11, Amazon Prime members (opens in new tab) in Singapore will have access to big savings through the Amazon US Global Store (opens in new tab).

This new sales event will give Singapore Amazon Prime members 48 hours to score the best deals. The event runs across October 11, 12 and ends at 2.59pm (SGT) on October 13 to align with sales in the US.

During this event, there will be Prime exclusive deals – that means you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to enjoy the savings. Although these deals are international, you won’t have to worry about shipping costs – Amazon Prime gives you free international shipping on eligible items as a membership perk.

While this is the first Prime Early Access Sale, we had a look back at the deals in the last Amazon Prime Day to see what bargains we might find this time. There were good savings on brands such as Apple, Nintendo and Sony, and we’re expecting some big names to be included in this sales event as well. There’s a good bet that plenty of Amazon’s own smart home devices will also be on sale.

With Black Friday just around the corner, the holiday shopping season is really ramping up. If you want to secure a bargain and avoid the big rush during the later sales periods, keep an eye on this space as we’ll update it with the best tech deals during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

What is Amazon Prime? Amazon Prime is a subscription service that offers members a variety of perks. Not only can you save during exclusive sales periods like the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, but you’ll also have access to free international delivery and free same day delivery on eligible products from local retailers, as well as access to Prime Video and Prime Gaming.

How much does Amazon Prime cost? Amazon Prime costs SG$2.99 per month. If you want to test the service out, Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab). During this free trial, you’ll have access to all the perks that come with Amazon Prime, including access to the Prime Early Access Sale. After the free trial, you’ll be charged SG$2.99 per month, though you can cancel at any time during the free trial to avoid an ongoing subscription fee once the initial 30 days are up.

What is Amazon Prime Early Access Sale? Running through the Amazon US Global Store on Amazon.sg, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is another opportunity for shoppers to grab the best bargains the retail giant has to offer. This 48-hour sales event will give Prime members access to some of the best deals on the site. During this event, Amazon will also have a top 100 list of this season’s most popular gifts so you can get started and save on your holiday shopping. You have to be a Prime member to score the highlighted bargains during this event.

How long does the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale last? For shoppers in Singapore, Amazon Prime Early Access Sale starts on October 11 at 3pm (SGT) to align with the US midnight launch. This is a 48-hour long sales event, so you have two full days to score a saving on your favourite tech, homewares and more. The event officially ends at 2.59pm (SGT) on October 13.

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: best deals from Amazon Prime Day 2022

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) | SG$1,299 SG$1,073 (SG$226 off) During Amazon Prime Day 2022, the iPhone 13 was Apple’s latest generation of iPhone on the market, so seeing it get discounted to 17% off was huge. However this time around, the iPhone 14 has now been released, so now that it’s no longer the newest, will we see some more savings on the iPhone 13?

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED | SG$549 SG$410 (SG$139 off) You could save a total of SG$139 off a Nintendo Switch OLED console during Amazon Prime Day. As both a portable gaming device and one you can hook into your TV at home, a saving of 25% made it a fantastic bargain.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4 | SG$499 SG$379 (SG$130 off) Sure, you could pick up the Sony XM5 headphones for a discount during the last Amazon Prime Day, but the Sony WH-1000XM4s were the standout with a huge saving of SG$130 off. Packed with incredible noise cancellation and up to 30 hours of battery, we hope to see these at a bargain price once again during the Prime Early Access Sale.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro | SG$379 SG$244 (SG$135 off) Just like the iPhone 13, since the last sale the Apple AirPods Pro have been succeeded by the AirPods Pro 2. However, they are still a great pair of true wireless earbuds tailored to Apple users and were only SG$244 during the last Amazon Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Arlo Ultra 2 (2 pack) | SG$1,199 SG$899 (SG$300 off) As our number 3 ranked best home security camera (opens in new tab), we were excited to see the Arlo Ultra 2 on sale for only SG$899 during Amazon Prime Day. This deal scored you two cameras, so you could capture the detailed quality footage in two different areas of your home.