Act fast, you've got 48 hours to claim a free trial with Sling TV

Whether you've been considering cutting the cord or the deed has already been done, Sling TV is one of the cable-alternative streaming services around. That's thanks to its roster of 45+ live TV channels and over 10,000 hours of on-demand content - and right now you can benefit from a free trial that will last for over two weeks.

The regular Sling TV free trial has been out of action for a while but, for an extremely limited time, new customers can sign up and enjoy the service for free right up until August 20 (opens in new tab). That gives you more than two weeks to decide whether it's the right service for you. The offer is only around until Wednesday (August 4), so don't think about it for too long.

Sling TV is a good option for the upcoming 2022/23 NFL season. It's also home to plenty more sports coverage, entertainment, and news, with a choice of plans and add-ons to make it any easy pick as a best streaming service.

In fact, you can redeem the free trial on its Orange, Blue, or combined plan, with all the details on how to claim this offer just below.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV free trial until August 20 (opens in new tab)

Choose between either Sling Blue (opens in new tab), Sling Orange (opens in new tab), or combine the two and access up to 45 live TV channels including ESPN 1, 2, and 3, CNN, FX, and more, as well as tons of on-demand TV shows and movies. Sign up by the end of August 4 and enjoy a free trial until 08/20.

What is Sling TV?

Sling TV has become a very reasonable alternative to regular cable. This app-based streaming service lets you stream live TV and on demand content across more than 45 Sling TV channels. After signing up, pick from the 80,000+ shows and movies that are at your fingertips.

The pause subscription option allows you to take a 30-day break from the streaming service. So if you've got a busy month with no time to binge watch your favourite shows, simply pause your subscription to save yourself some money. Then restart your subscription when you are ready. Not making use of your subscription at all? Easily cancel it with no extra fees.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

(opens in new tab)

With DVR on Sling TV you can record your favorite episodes to re-watch to your hearts content. These recordings will be around for as long as you are an active Sling TV customer, only deleted 30 days after you have paused your subscription.

Keep in mind recording isn't available with ESPN3, ACC Network Extra, SEC Network+ and Local Now, but you're good to go with everything else.