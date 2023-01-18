A hefty AU$450 off this MacBook Pro makes it the ultimate back-to-school ready laptop

It’s back to school season, with school students set to return at the end of this month and university students eyeing off a campus comeback not long after. So of course this means it’s also the ideal time to take advantage of some handy back to school deals in order to get yourself prepared for the school year ahead.

Naturally, Apple’s roster of computing powerhouses top almost everyone’s wishlists for their return to school. In fact, the 2020 MacBook Air tops our own list of the best student laptops you can buy.

While not the MacBook Air, this handy saving on a (more powerful) 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) is still very welcome. Discounted by 15% courtesy of Amazon, this 14-inch MacBook Pro equipped with 512GB of storage can be had for AU$2,548, with a total saving of AU$451.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) | M1 Pro / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,999 AU$2,548 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$451) It might now be the last-generation MacBook Pro model, but this 14-inch Apple laptop is no less of a computing powerhouse with the premium performance qualities that Apple fans have come to expect. Apple’s premium products are so consistently in high demand that they often don’t get much in the way of discounts, making the handy 15% discount attached to this one all the better.

While it might not be one of the newly announced upgrades to the MacBook Pro, this 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro is anything but a slouch when it comes to computing performance. Powered by the now last-gen but no less powerful M1 Pro chip, this Apple laptop offers rapid response and overall performance with an excellent Liquid Retina XDR display.

Whether you’re looking for a laptop that can handle the basics with swift ease or one that won’t buckle under the weight of more demanding software, the MacBook Pro ticks all the right boxes making it a worthy consideration even before landing a discount like this one.

But of course, if you’re holding out for the brand spanking new MacBook Pro models and you’re a student, buying for a student or working in education – there’s a deal on offer for you too. Coming directly from Apple, eligible customers can save AU$150 on any of the newly announced MacBook Pro models via its Education hub – and have a pair of Apple AirPods tossed in too to sweeten the deal (opens in new tab)!

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch 512GB / 1TB with M2 Pro or MacBook Pro 16-inch 1TB with M2 Max | from AU$2,959 including AU$150 education discount (opens in new tab) Talk about hot off the presses! The newly announced MacBook Pro updates boasting the new and wickedly powerful M2 Pro or M2 Max chips aren’t even released yet, but you can nonetheless order one for yourself or your school-going loved one with an education discount in the mix. These will ship from February 2 and are available in either 14-inch or 16-inch sizes, with the top of the line 16-inch 1TB MacBook Pro with M2 Max chip setting you back AU$5,119 with discount included.

Capable of achieving new heights in terms of performance, including superior battery life and enhanced display quality, the new MacBook Pro models will pack in either an M2 Pro or M2 Max chip to take the wheel.

In announcing the new models, senior vice president of worldwide marketing for Apple, Greg Joswiak said, “Today the MacBook Pro gets even better. With faster performance, enhanced connectivity, and the longest battery life ever in a Mac, along with the best display in a laptop, there’s simply nothing else like it.”

All orders for the new MacBook Pro models are expected to ship from February 2, with those hoping to take advantage of the Education discount and Apple AirPods offer advised to take a peek at the terms and conditions to ensure they’re eligible.