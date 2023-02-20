3 of the best Presidents’ Day mattress deals to buy today

Presidents' Day is one of the best times of the year to score a great saving on a new bed, but with so many brands competing for your custom, it can be hard to tell which Presidents’ Day mattress sales are really worth your attention. So to make your life a little easier, we've picked out the very best deals available today so you can shop with confidence.

Many mattress companies run sales for most of the year, and in some cases when you run the numbers it transpires that the deal you get on Presidents' Day is close to - if not exactly the same as - the price you'll pay the rest of the time. However we've been keeping a close eye on this year's sales and the deals on offer, and combined with our knowledge of the mattress market we're in a position to point you at the discounts that are genuinely worth grabbing.

We're talking increased discounts here, plus sales from the companies that don't have sales on the whole time (and who also happen to produce some of the best mattresses on the market). There are other ways in which you can make the most of today's sales; our guide to how to score the biggest Presidents' Day mattress savings can help you ensure you're getting a good deal.

President's Day generally means some of the lowest prices outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress sales, and beyond slashed prices you can also augment your purchase with free bedding gifts. Having sorted through everything on offer, we reckon the deals listed below represent the best savings available today. Check them out and get on them fast, because we can't guarantee they'll still be available tomorrow.

The Presidents' Day mattress deals available today

(opens in new tab) Exclusive Saatva discount: get $400 off orders over $1,000 (opens in new tab)

Saatva's official Presidents' Day deal is worth it if you're buying on a big, high-end mattress such as the Solaire, but if you're spending under $3,000 (which covers most of the Saatva range) you'll do better with this exclusive deal: $400 off when you spend over $1,000. That means if you opt for our leading mattress pick, the Saatva Classic, in a queen size, it'll cost you $1,595, reduced from $1,995; that's one of the best Saatva savings we've seen.

(opens in new tab) Casper Original Hybrid mattress: was $1,295 now from $971.25 at Casper (opens in new tab)

Save up to $523.75 - The Casper Presidents’ Day mattress sale is now live, and the best deal is on the Casper Original Hybrid with 25% off until tomorrow. Choose this one if you sleep hot and are dealing with neck, back or joint pain, as the zoned support inside this cooling Casper mattress, plus the combination of springs and premium foam, will relieve pressure on your main impact points. Casper doesn't run regular sales so this is worth having; there are discounts across the rest of the range too.

(opens in new tab) Tempur-Cloud mattress: was $1,699 now from $1,189.30 at Tempur-Pedic (opens in new tab)

Save 30% - Tempur-Pedic is another sleep brand that doesn't have sales running the whole time, which makes any discount worth noticing. There's up to $500 off select adjustable mattress sets, $300 off its top-rated (and top-priced) Tempur-Breeze mattress, and up to $300 discount on the Tempur-Adapt, which brings the price of a queen size down to $2,099. But 30% off the Tempur-Cloud mattress is particularly impressive. It's Tempur-Pedic's softest mattress, but one that delivers personalized comfort and support, minimizes pressure points and eliminates motion transfer. With this discount a queen size is available for $1,399.30, reduced from $1,999.

