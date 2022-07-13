3 cheap Prime Day mattress topper deals to ease your back pain for less

Memory foam is a brilliant material for contouring your body to create an almost weightless feel during sleep. This takes the pressure off your joints and can help to relieve back pain, depending on whether your doctor says you’re better off with a medium-firm or firm bed.

This year’s Prime Day mattress deals include a wide range of memory foam toppers, and we’ve rounded up three of the juiciest offers right here. So if you’re looking for the best mattress topper for easing aches and pains, and at a cheaper price than normal, you’re in luck today.

If you decide you need an entirely new bed instead, then take a look at our best mattress guide for this year’s top-rated options. Many of them are also featured among the latest Prime Day deals.

(opens in new tab) Recci 3” Memory Foam Mattress Topper: from $139.99 $71.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to $60 - When you have back pain you can’t lie down in the same position for long, let alone fall asleep. This 3” memory foam topper can help you feel more comfortable by placing a thick slab of pressure relieving foam between you and your mattress. It will contour quickly to your curves when you move into a new position and should take the edge off your discomfort. This Prime Day deal gets you a queen size for $119.99 (was $179.99), but there are discounts on all sizes.

(opens in new tab) Edilly 3” Cool Gel Memory Foam Topper: from $119 $95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to $40 - Back pain can often make you feel hot and bothered, so this cooling mattress topper could help you deal with both issues. Edilly isn’t a well-known brand but it’s well-rated on Amazon and this 3” gel-infused foam mattress is designed to sleep cooler than comparable memory foam bed toppers. It’s also made of high-density aviation grade memory foam to relieve pressure on your back and hips and to hug your body lightly to create a feather-light sleeping experience.

(opens in new tab) Tekamon 3” Memory Foam Topper with Bamboo: from $119 $95.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to $40 - If you think your back pain is caused in part by a too-firm mattress, then this is the Prime Day mattress topper deal for you. It offers a slightly softer, more hugging feel than the other two, and it also focuses on cooling by using a layer of temperature-regulating gel beads. There’s also a 1” layer of bamboo charcoal memory foam at the bottom to wick away moisture and naturally absorb odors. You’ll get a 10-year warranty on this - that's generous when a queen size costs $127.99 (was $159.99).

Sleeping with back pain is very difficult, but you can reduce how often discomfort wakes you up by ensuring you’re sleeping on the right surface for your particular pain. We’d advise speaking to your doctor or physical therapist for advice before buying any sleep accessories. This includes buying a new pillow as depending on the one you choose, it can either support your neck or throw it out of alignment, which will impact your back pain.

Many people swear by memory foam to create a sense of pain-relieving weightlessness, but others hate it and feel they sink in too much to stay comfortably aligned. All of the toppers featured above come on a trial basis, and you can return them within 30 days if you change your mind and don’t open them.

