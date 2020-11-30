Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals: save on Xbox accessories, TVs games and more

Xbox Series X: where to buy Just looking for a next-gen Xbox? We're working hard to take as much stress away from buying the latest consoles as possible, so head to our where to buy Xbox Series X or where to buy Xbox Series S guides, where we're checking around the clock for available inventory and new stock updates.

The Cyber Monday deals are finally upon us and with it comes the last chance to get your hands on some next-gen console deals before Christmas.

For those lucky enough to get hold of a new Xbox Series X or Series S console, there are plenty of fantastic offers available on controllers, games, and even Christmas sweaters to proudly display your gamer cred to your confused family.

Let's get this out of the way first: we haven't spotted any Cyber Monday deals on the Xbox consoles themselves. It's unusual for a console to be reduced in its launch year for one, but getting our hands on even a full-priced Xbox series X is proving to be difficult.

We understand how frustrating it is to combat bots, scalpers, and the millions of other people around the world smashing their refresh button every time new inventory appears.

In the meantime, we've compiled a list below of all the best controllers, headsets, games, and other Xbox related goodies so you can reduce your costs for when you can finally bring a Series X or Series S home. Better to get those controllers in now to prevent sadness for when we can enjoy couch co-op again, right?

Are there any Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals?

Cyber Monday and the extended Black Friday weekend are a great time to get hold of a discounted console from the previous generation like the PS4 and PS4 Pro, as well as the Xbox One and Xbox One X. With many next-gen games also being released for these older consoles, buying one still has it's merit, with many AAA games studios promises a free game upgrade when you can finally get hold of a Series X or PS5.

Again, it's highly unlikely we will see any Xbox Series X discounts on the $499 / £449 / AU$749 console itself this Cyber Monday, given how recently the console launched (November 10). You'll likely have to wait until 2021 for any notable discount from the retail price.

However, we’re on hand to help you save on Microsoft’s flagship console, as well as on any relevant games and Xbox Series X accessories we see on sale. We're already seeing price cuts on a number of accessories, such as the Xbox Wireless Controller (2020), in a variety of colors, as well as a number of gaming headsets compatible with the next-gen console.

Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals available now

Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals in the US

Controller Deals

Xbox Wireless Controller Shock Blue: $64.99 $44.99 at Microsoft

Save $20 in this brilliant early Cyber Monday deal at the Microsoft Store. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller Red: $64.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 – This dashing red edition is sold out at the Microsoft store, but still carrying a hefty discount at Best Buy – though you'll need to add it to your cart to see the price. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller Robot White: $59.99 $39.99 at Microsoft

Save $20 in this brilliant early Cyber Monday deal at the Microsoft Store. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black: $59.99 $39.99 at Microsoft

Save $20 in this early Cyber Monday deal at the Microsoft Store. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller Gray/Green: $64.99 $44.99 at Microsoft

Save $20 in this brilliant Black Friday deal at the Microsoft Store. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller Arctic Camo: $69.99 $49.99 at Microsoft

Save $20 in this brilliant Black Friday deal at the Microsoft Store. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller + Wireless Adapter for Windows 10: $79.99 $59.99 at Microsoft

Save $20 on the new Xbox controller and plug-and-play wireless adaptor, meaning you can use it with Windows 10 tablets and PCs as well as Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and old Xbox One consoles.View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller + Wireless Adapter for Windows 10: $59.99 $39.99 at Microsoft

Save $20 on the new Xbox controller, with a USB-C cable thrown in for free – in case you prefer a wired connection. To charge while you play, though, you'll need the rechargeable battery and cable kit.View Deal

Logitech C923 racing wheel + pedals: $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 – If you mainly plan on using the Xbox Series X for racing games, it may be worth investing in these Logitech wheel and pedals for Xbox consoles. You'll see the familiar X, Y, A, and B buttons from the Xbox controller, but rushing past the finish line should feel that little bit more immersive with the added bells and whistles.View Deal

Gaming Headset Deals

Turtle Beach Recon 200 gaming headset: £59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – For an affordable but reliable third-party manufacturer, check out this Turtle Beach headset, with built-in microphone and 20Hz-20KHz audio range. Also works on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.View Deal

Astro Gaming headset: $149.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – Get a decent discount on this lightweight gaming headset, with a standout red design and "pressure-free fit for comfort" for long play sessions, as well as a 20Hz-24KHz frequency range. Also works on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.View Deal

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset: $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

This headset from HyperX is equipped with 40mm drivers for great sound, and maximum immersion. You'll be heard by your teammates clearly thanks to the swiveling noise-canceling mic. It's only an $10 saving, but we'll take it. View Deal

Astro A40 Gaming headset + MixAmp M80 controller: $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 – This wired Astro gaming headset comes with a built-in unidirectional mic, padded over-ear cans, and support for Mac, Windows, and Xbox consoles. What sweetens the deal, though, is that you'll get a MixAmp controller thrown in.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II gaming headset: $329.99 $296.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – These high-end noise cancelling headphones have got a gamer-specific edition with a built-in microphone, but without losing any of the original model's premium audio chops. Also works on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.View Deal

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset: $99 $79 at Walmart

HyperX is well known for its high quality and affordable gaming gear. Thanks to Walmart, the iconic Cloud II Gaming Headset can be yours at even less. The plush earcups are sure to be as light on your ears as the price is on your bank account.View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition: $99 $69 at Walmart

Walmart has cut $30 from the price of this excellent Razer Kraken Tournament Edition headset, with THX spatial audio and custom-tuned 50mm drivers. It sounds as good as it looks, and it's pretty darn comfy too.View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $45 on this Kraken Tournament Edition headset that is compatible with multiple platforms including PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Mobile.View Deal

Thrustmaster T.FLIGHT U.S. Air Force Edition Gaming Headset: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save 20% on this officially licensed U.S. Air Force headset, inspired by pilots. Compatible with PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and PC, enjoy a pleasing combination of audio performance and comfort. View Deal

Xbox Series X|S Games

Assassin's Creed Valhalla | Xbox: $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

Save $10 on this Viking stealth action game, set in an expansive open world with plenty of appearances from medieval Britain. Expect axes and hidden daggers in equal measure.View Deal

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice | Xbox: $29.99 $9.99 at Amazon

This harrowing "journey into myth and madness" follows a Celtic warrior fighting monsters and madness in the Viking age. Made in collaboration with neuroscientists to accurately depict psychosis, it's an interesting take on the genre that won't tread the same ground as Assassin's Creed Valhalla.View Deal

Gears 5 | Xbox: $29.99 $9.99 at Amazon

The latest entry in the Gears of War franchise is permanently on Game Pass, but for those without the service this is a great cheap way to get mucked in.View Deal

Cyberpunk 2077 | Xbox: $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

Save $10 on this hugely anticipated game from CD Projekt Red, the makes of The Witcher games. This time around, you're hustling in a dystopian future, complete with cybernetic augmentation and a host of imaginative technologies.View Deal

Sea of Thieves | Xbox: $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Sea of Thieves isn't a new game, but it is a fun one. You can sail the seas with your friends online, steering ships and finding loot just like a real pirate would. This Anniversary Edition packs in all the DLC released for the game since launch, too. Here's to piracy!View Deal

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit | Xbox: $39.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Put your new hardware to the test with this Need For Speed racing game. While an Xbox One title, backwards compatibility means you play it in style on the newer hardware.View Deal

Doom Eternal | Xbox: $59.99 $19.79 at Microsoft

Hell’s armies have invaded Earth. Again. Thankfully, you're here to stop them, armed to the teeth with chainsaws, shotguns and the trusty ol' BFG. Bethesda's frantic - and fantastic - first-person shooter is on sale this week for an incredible 66% off. While an Xbox One title, backwards compatibility means you play it in style on the newer hardware.View Deal

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 | Xbox: $39.99 $29.99 at Microsoft

The classic from your childhood, reimagined and remastered for the Xbox family of consoles. All of the original skaters and levels return from the original as well as the killer soundtrack. While an Xbox One title, backwards compatibility means you play it in style on the newer hardware.View Deal

FIFA 21 Champions Edition | Xbox: $79.99 $35.99 at Microsoft

Score some points with someone on your holiday list this year with this great deal on FIFA 21 Champions Edition that's 55% off through November 30. Considering the game works on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S - and is getting a free next-gen upgrade - this is a fantastic deal.

Watch Dogs Legion | Xbox: $59.99 $40.19 at Microsoft

Microsoft and Ubisoft are cutting 33% off the price of Watch Dogs Legion that just released on the Xbox Series S/X two weeks ago. You can buy the game on Xbox One today, then when you upgrade, get the game again via Smart Delivery for your new console. View Deal

Marvel's Avengers | Xbox: $59.99 $29.99 at Microsoft

Marvel's Avengers pits the world's mightiest heroes against AIM in a fight to restore humanity and liberty to an increasingly controlled and monitored world. It's Marvel meets Destiny 2, and it's a short-but-fun experience. You can play the game on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S - but don't expect a next-gen enhancement until 2021.View Deal

Gift Ideas

Xbox themed Christmas ornaments: $26.99 $14.99 at Zavvi

These might be an acquired taste, but if you really want to display how much you love Microsoft's gaming legacy then these glass tree ornaments are a unique gift.View Deal

Controller Stand Boba Fett: $29.99 $24.99 at Zavvi

Okay, so this isn't the most imperative part of a gaming setup, but wouldn't you rather have the most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy guarding your new Xbox controller, rather than hastily throwing it beside the console? We thought so.View Deal

Halo Infinite Mark VII With Commando Rifle Pop! Vinyl Figure: $10.99 at Zavvi

If you need a stocking filler to tide you over for the latest Halo game (whenever it finally arrives) then this Funko figurine wouldn't go amiss on your shelves, proudly displaying your allegiance to Xbox.View Deal

Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals in the UK

Controller Deals

Xbox Wireless Controller Shock Blue: £54.99 £44.99 at Microsoft

Save £10 in this brilliant early Cyber Monday deal at the Microsoft Store. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller Robot White: £54.99 £44.99 at Microsoft

Save £10 in this early Cyber Monday deal at the Microsoft Store. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black: £54.99 £44.99 at Microsoft

Save £10 in this early Cyber Monday deal at the Microsoft Store. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.View Deal

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edn Controller: £119.99 £69.99 at Argos (save £50)

This wired controller from Razer is suitable for both Xbox and PC gaming, with Razer Chroma lighting, a hair-trigger mode, and four remappable buttons. Razer have confirmed that this controller will be suitable for the Series X|S

View Deal

Logitech C920 racing wheel + pedals: £299.99 $172.99 at Amazon

Save £126 – If you mainly plan on using the Xbox Series X for racing games, it may be worth investing in this Logitech wheel and pedals for Xbox consoles. You'll see the familiar X, Y, A, and B buttons from the Xbox controller, but rushing past the finish line should feel that little bit more immersive with the added bells and whistles.View Deal

Gaming Headset Deals

Logitech G433 Wired Gaming Headset: £109.99 £76.89 at Amazon

With nearly £40 off the standard price this 7.1 surround sound gaming headset is a real steal. We personally love the plush fabric design and minimalist style, perfect to suit any gaming setup or room aesthetic. View Deal

Logitech G533 Wireless Gaming Headset: £139.99 £100.90 at Amazon

Wireless headsets have been an expensive luxury for some time, but with 28% off, this lightweight gaming headset is worth every penny spent. with 7.1 surround sound and a noise-cancelling mic, you can experience ultimate freedom from wires.View Deal

Razer Kraken Ultimate: £129.99 £89.10 at Amazon

Amazon has cut £40 off the price of this excellent USB headset, with THX spatial audio, plus an active noise-canceling microphone and custom-tuned 50mm drivers. It sounds as good as it looks.

View Deal

Gioteck TX-40 gaming headset: £24.99 £14.99 at Argos

Save £10 – This over-ear Gioteck headset will get you next-gen gaming for less. Includes a flexible boom mic for picking up speech, 40mm drivers, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Also works on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset: £59.99 £42.99 at Argos

Save £17 – SteelSeries makes some brilliant gaming headsets, and the Arctis 3 is undoubtedly a good choice for a next-gen console. Uses a 3.5mm connector, and a 1.2m cable for unrestrictive trailing. Also works on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.View Deal

Astro A10 Gaming Headset: £59.99 £49.49 at Currys

Save £10 – The Astro brand is renowned for its great audio and gaming features, and the A10 continues this tradition. With its noise-cancelling microphone and universal compatibility, you can't go wrong with these cans. View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 7 wireless gaming headset: £132.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Save 25% on this excellent wireless gaming headset from SteelSeries. With it's superb Discord-certified microphone and innovative ski-band, you'll be heard loud and clear and never worry about fatigue from a headset again. View Deal

JBL Quantum One gaming headset: £229.99 £164.99 at Argos

Save £65 – This professional gaming headset enjoys premium three-dimensional sound, with a head-tracking sensor to enable highly precise "audio positioning". Also works on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.View Deal

Xbox Series X|S Games

Doom Eternal | Xbox: £54.99 £18.14 at Microsoft

Microsoft has discounted Doom Eternal by 67%, saving you nearly £40. It's a fantastic game and, while it hasn't reviewed any next-gen upgrades, it will work on Xbox Series X/S thanks to backwards compatibility.View Deal

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 | Xbox: £39.99 £29.99 at Microsoft

Save £10 on Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - meaning you technically get two games for under £30. While this game is backward compatible with Xbox Series X/S, it hasn't received any next-gen upgrades.View Deal

FIFA 21 Champions Edition | Xbox: £79.99 £35.99 at Microsoft

Microsoft has knocked 55% off the FIFA 21 Champions Edition, making it less than £40. Considering the game works on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S - and is getting a free next-gen upgrade - this is a fantastic deal.View Deal

Watch Dogs: Legion | Xbox: £59.99 £38.99 at Microsoft

Save 35% on the newly released Watch Dogs Legion. Legion will work on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S - and if you choose to play on a new Xbox you'll get to take advantage of the free next-gen upgrade.View Deal

Marvel's Avengers | Xbox: £59.99 £29.99 at Microsoft

Another fairly new release seeing a price slash from Microsoft, Marvel's Avengers has been discounted by £30 in this early Cyber Monday Xbox deal. You can play the game on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S - but don't expect a next-gen upgrade until 2021.View Deal

Gift Ideas

Official Halo Christmas Jumper (S): £29.99 £24.99 at Game

Who needs Halo Infinite when you have a Halo Christmas jumper instead? This official tie-in sweater, with a festive "Happy Halo-Days" message, is currently seeing a £5 discount at Game. Why not? Available in S, L, and XL sizes.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 month subscription: £29.99 £24.85 at Shopto

Save £5 on a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, with access to around 200 curated Xbox games you can download and play at your convenience. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate throws in online play and support for PC as well. Available as digital edition only.View Deal

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S: £219.99 £205.22 at Amazon

Some of the file sizes on the latest AAA games are scarier than many of the horror games we've played (we're looking at you COD). With an extra 1TB, our favourite SSD storage is back and at a very delightful discount to put our minds at ease. View Deal

Cyber Monday Xbox Series X accessory deals

Even if you can't get your hands on a new console, there are plenty of accessories worth buying to reduce overall costs when you can finally bring home an Xbox Series X of your own. Storage is an important factor to consider when you remember that many of the latest AAA games can take a hefty chunk out of available built-in storage, and though imagining a post-Covid world is difficult right now, you won't want to be caught short without spare controllers when you can finally invite friends over.

The best TVs for Xbox Series X

Should I buy a new TV for Xbox Series X?

If your TV is looking a little worn then you may have previously considered updating to a shiny new 4K or OLED anyway, but if you're thinking of buying one of the latest consoles then it's an absolute must. You don't want to be creating a bottleneck for all the raw power that the Xbox Series X will provide.

If you already have a 4K TV, then this won't really apply to you – though there are newer sets able to really squeeze the best performance out of your Xbox Series X. The console can output in 4K resolution to a max 120fps, making a 120Hz display worth investing in. You will need a TV with an HDMI 2.1 to do so, though, given HDMI 2.0 ports only support 4K/60fps.

It's worth remembering that very few Xbox Series X games support this functionality from launch, so this investment isn't urgent if you want to enjoy the latest generation of games. If you'll be buying from the Cyber Monday TV deals currently available then it might be worth getting a model that can futureproof for 4K/120fps or even 8K games (that is if you can afford to splurge on both a brand new console and an 8K TV without burning a hole in your wallet).



Below are some of our favorite TV's to compliment your new Xbox Series X or Series S.

Best US TV deals for Xbox Series X

Samsung TU8000 43-inch 4K TV: $349 $327 at Best Buy

This budget TV boasts an incredibly low input lag (just 9.7ms) as well as a motion handling technology to keep the action looking smooth. You're not getting gaming features such as HDMI 2.1, VRR, or a 120Hz panel – but for the everyday gamer, this is a set that gets the basics very right.View Deal

Sony XH95 4K TV 55-inch: $1,199 at Best Buy

Sony recently brought support for 4K/120Hz and VRR to this mid-range 4K TV, making it a great choice to pair with your Xbox Series X.View Deal

LG CX 55-inch OLED TV: $1,699 $1,399 at Best Buy

This 55-inch LG CX OLED TV deal brings the already-reduced price of a gorgeous premium display all the way down to $1,399. With HDMI 2.1, an excellent OLED picture, and 2.2 channel speakers, it's a real steal at this price.

View Deal

Samsung RU8000 82-inch 4K TV with Alexa: $1649 $1099 at Amazon (save $550)

We gave this TV four stars when we reviewed it, asking if anyone really needed QLED when it was so good for this price. This price drop is incredible - an 82-inch TV for nearly $1,000? It's an amazing Cyber Monday TV deal.View Deal

LG CX OLED 65-inch TV: $2,499 $1,899 at Best Buy

Save $600 – Go up a screen size with this 65-inch OLED TV deal, now discounted for an amazing $600 discount. It's basically down to the original RRP of the 55-inch size, so it's a very worthwhile saving.

View Deal

Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $429.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 – When it comes to value in the mid-range price tiers, the Samsung NU6900 series should always be on your radar, and this 50-inch model is even better value at just $299.99 in Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale. With a ton of smart capabilities, PurColor technology, and an elegant slim design, it's a solid mid-priced set for any living room, and its stellar customer satisfaction ratings attest to that.

View Deal

Samsung Q80T 4K QLED TV 75-inch: $2,699 $2,199 at Best Buy

This high-end 4K QLED TV packs in a host of premium features, including 4K HDR, HDR10+ support, a full array backlight, and OTS+ audio. It's also one of the best gaming TVs we reviewed this year, with variable refresh rate and only 8.7ms input lag – ideal for the Xbox Series X.View Deal

Best UK TV deals for Xbox Series X

Samsung TU8000 43-inch 4K TV: £379 £349 at John Lewis

This budget TV boasts an incredibly low input lag (just 9.7ms) as well as a motion handling technology to keep the action looking smooth. You're not getting gaming features such as HDMI 2.1, VRR, or a 120Hz panel – but for the everyday gamer, this is a set that gets the basics very right.View Deal

Sony XH95 4K TV 55-inch: £1,199 £999 at John Lewis

Sony recently brought support for 4K/120Hz and VRR to this mid-range 4K TV, making it a great choice to pair with your Xbox Series X.View Deal

LG CX 55-inch OLED TV: £1,399 £1,299 at John Lewis

This 55-inch LG CX OLED TV deal brings the already-reduced price of a gorgeous premium display all the way down to £1,299. With HDMI 2.1, an excellent OLED picture, and 2.2 channel speakers, it's a real steal at this price.

View Deal

Samsung Q60T 50-inch UHD HDR QLED 4K TV | £899 £599 at Currys

Save £300 – The latest Q60 QLED TV to come out of Samsung, you're picking up a fantastic display here with an equally amazing £300 discount. There's plenty to get excited about under the hood of this QLED panel, with premium tech offering up crystal clear 4K and intelligent sound.

View Deal

Philips 55-inch OLED805 with Ambilight: £1,499 £1,199 at Currys

Save £300 – This high-end model is a premium package from Philips. It's an OLED TV with Google Assistant, Dolby Vision / HDR10+ / HLG, Dolby Atmos audio, and three-sided Ambilight for those gamer vibes.View Deal

Samsung Q80T 4K QLED TV 75-inch: £2,499 £1,999 at John Lewis

This high-end 4K QLED TV packs in a host of premium features, including 4K HDR, HDR10+ support, a full array backlight, and OTS+ audio. It's also one of the best gaming TVs we reviewed this year, with variable refresh rate and only 8.7ms input lag – ideal for the Xbox Series X.View Deal

Sony Bravia 55-inch A8 OLED TV: £1,699 £1,299 at Currys

Save £400 – Want a real discount? You can get £400 off this Sony OLED TV at a 55-inch size, with 4K HDR, an OLED panel, a state-of-art X1 Ultimate processor, and an Acoustic Surface Audio design that literally vibrates the screen to emit sound.

View Deal

How to find Xbox Series X console deals

How to find Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals

We didn't spot any discounted listings for the new Xbox Series X or series S consoles over the extended Black Friday weekend, and nothing has appeared during Cyber Monday either. We would have been surprised in anything had appeared with how high the demand is for the standard price (not the mention the insane prices that the consoles are going for when resold online).

if you wanted to hunt for a discounted console regardless, then you’ll want to keep an eye on Best Buy and Walmart for more discounts on Xbox Series X games and accessories.

Over in the UK, Amazon is another safe bet for Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals, but Very and Argos has also been upping their game on enticing bundles recently. You can also count on Currys to find a great deal.

We now have word that UK retailer Box.co.uk will also be receiving some Xbox Series X stock after Black Friday – with shoppers being able to enter a ballot to see if they win the chance to buy a console. Nothing's guaranteed, but it's worth signing up rather than having to refresh a crashed webpage for several hours.

Don't forget, either, that an Xbox All Access subscription offers a way to get an Xbox Series X console thrown in alongside 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This method is something akin to a mobile phone contract, where you'll be buying the console and Game Pass subscription together, and making monthly repayments.



Microsoft announced this as a way to open gaming up to everyone so that people without the full console cost in the bank can also get themselves a shiny new Xbox Series X or S, preventing FOMO. The bundle costs $34.99 / £28.99 / AU$46 per month for a fixed-term contract of two years. (For the Xbox Series S, the bundle is just $24.99 / £20.99 / AU$33.)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes the Xbox Game Pass service for access to a library of around 200 downloadable games on both Xbox and PC, as well as Xbox Live Gold for online play.

To be ever the bringer of bad news, this system is also experiences shortages for the consoles, so no guarantee that this will get you a new Xbox Series X. It's worth exploring every avenue though, so keep your eyes peeled for availability.

Xbox Series S deals

Don't forget the Xbox Series S

If you're wanting a more casual next-gen experience then perhaps consider the Xbox Series S, which offers a sizeable $200 / £200 / AU$250 discount over the flagship Series X console.

It's important to note that It's not as powerful as it's Series X brother, with 4 teraflops compared to the Xbox Series X's 12, as well as upscaled instead of native 4K – and you'll be making do with just 512GB storage rather than 1TB. There's no disc drive in the cheaper console either, so no luck if you like to purchase second-hand games from Gamestop or CEX.

However, this is still going to be an upgrade from your previous console and open up the option to play exclusive games. For those of you looking for a good-value console in the coming weeks, it might be smarter to aim for the Xbox Series S.

The Series S is also seeing stock issues, meaning it might be hard to find one – but it might be easier than nabbing a flagship Series X console.

Xbox One deals

What about Xbox One deals?

Now’s the perfect time to find early Cyber Monday Xbox One deals as retailers ramp up their marketing. With the new console now here, this weekend and Cyber Monday could bring huge savings on the Xbox One S, Microsoft’s current-gen console. The Xbox One X will probably also be on offer, but with the console since having been discontinued, we expect there to be limited units available.

As the Xbox Series S will soon share a similar RRP to the Xbox One S, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Microsoft slash the price of its cheapest console to help shift stock of the system and attract more gamers into the Xbox ecosystem. On the other hand, it's possible Microsoft will keep the RRP around the same, to incentivize you buying the next-gen iteration instead.

Just make sure you don't confuse the naming conventions here, as they can be confusing. The Xbox One S and Xbox One X are from the previous console generation, while the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X are from the new generation. In both cases, 'S' signifies the cheaper / lower-spec console, while the 'X' signifies the high-spec version.

