Save $150 on this Dyson upright vacuum for Cyber Monday when you shop direct

Dyson vacuum cleaners are always a popular choice, especially when the Cyber Monday deals come around, and we've spotted that the Dyson Ball Animal 2 is down to just $349 at the Dyson store (opens in new tab), a saving of $150 off the original price of $499.99.

Dyson has been flying the flagship for Cyber Monday vacuum deals this year, and this Dyson Ball Animal 2 deal is available only at Dyson for the exclusive Iron color. You won't find it anywhere else in this hue – and you even get a free tool worth $20 thrown in when you add this upright vacuum to your basket.

Cyber Monday Dyson vacuum deal

(opens in new tab) Dyson Ball Animal 2: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Dyson (opens in new tab)

Available in an exclusive color, direct from the people who made it, this upright vacuum cleaner has a lot going for it right now – and it's on sale. The color is Iron (which you won't find anywhere else) and you can save $150 off the original price. You'll also get a free Stiff Bristle Brush tool worth $20 when you add this upright vacuum to the basket.

(opens in new tab) Dyson V10 Extra: was £419.99 now £299.99 at Dyson (opens in new tab)

We've watched the price of the V10 fall by almost £220 from the beginning of November, and it's at one of its lowest prices. Instead of running deals per-se in the UK, Dyson is doing a 'best price guarantee' on select models. Stock and availability are sparse, and this is one of the best price drops we've seen on a Dyson cordless vacuum when you shop direct with the brand – all upright vacuums have sold out on the site.

The Dyson Ball Animal 2 has been engineered for homes with pets. As with all the best upright vacuum cleaners, being electric means the suction is consistently powerful and there won't be a point during a clean that you run out of juice. The floorhead of this one in particular will drive deep into the carpet fibers to capture dust, pet hair, and ground-in dirt, and it comes with a selection of accessories to help lift even the most stubborn strands of hair.

What you get for $349.99 is the upright vacuum, tangle-free turbine tool, stair tool, and combination tool. As part of the promo, you'll also get a free tool worth $20 when you add the Dyson Ball Animal 2 to the basket.

If an upright vacuum cleaner or, indeed, a Dyson vacuum is not for you, then it would be worth bookmarking our Cyber Monday vacuum deals (opens in new tab) hub. We're also tracking Cyber Monday Roomba deals if you would prefer to have an automated clean.

