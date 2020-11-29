Dyson Cyber Monday deals 2020: the best savings on cordless and upright vacuum cleaners

The Black Friday deals may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't save on a new Dyson vacuum cleaner as the company's products are a staple of the Cyber Monday deals.

Throughout this 2020 sales period we've seen big discounts in both the US and the UK on a variety of Dyson vacuum cleaners and other products such as lighting and air purifiers. This seems like the best time of year to buy a new household gadget from Dyson.

It's a strong brand for vacuums, with highly sophisticated suction technology and a gradual embrace of cordless connection ensuring powerful but flexible cleaning capabilities.

We've spent the last few weeks sifting through all the best Dyson offers you can find, and we'll continue to do that throughout Cyber Monday as more and more offers role in.

Sadly the best deal in the US from Black Friday is no more. We saw an unbeatable Target deal on the Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum, which was $379.99, and went down to just $229.99. The price has now gone up to $295 though, so it's no longer as cheap.

That said, there are still a lot of products you'll find on offer so look below for the greatest deals we've found right now in both the US and the UK.

The best Cyber Monday Dyson deals (US)

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum: $379.99 , now $294.99 @ Target Save $85 - This vacuum has previously been as low as $230, but now the price has gone up and while it may not be as attractive anymore it's still a solid discount of $85. The Dyson V8 has strong suction which will make cleaning the breeze it should be. It can run for 40 minutes after a full charge, which is more than enough time to clear your flat or home.View Deal

Dyson Ball Animal 2: $499.99 $399 at Amazon

If you're interested in a traditional upright vacuum, you can get the Dyson Ball Animal 2 on sale for just $399. The multi-floor vacuum features a self-adjusting cleaner head and the ball technology allows you to navigate furniture and obstacles with a simple turn of the wrist, for precise cleaning.View Deal

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum: $499.99 , now $399.99 @ Best Buy

Save $100 – We saw this drop as low as $299.99 early in this sales period, but this $100 off is still a great deal for many. While it isn't cordless, you can't match the versatility of the Dyson Ball, which lets you clean carpets, couches and stairs with ease. It also comes with multiple attachments like the multi-angle brush to further simplify the job. The Dyson Ball Animal vacuum comes with a generous 35-foot cord, making it ideal for larger homes.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal: $599.99 $548 at Amazon

This fantastic Cyber Monday Dyson deal sees the Cyclone V10 Animal price slashed. A torque drive cleaner head drives bristles deep into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt, while a 60-minute runtime gives you enough time to clean your whole home on a single charge.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute: $599.50 $545 at Amazon

You can get the powerful Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum on – it's not the lowest price we've ever seen, but it does save you over $50. The cordless vacuum works on carpets and hard floors, and provides up to 40 minutes of fade-free run time.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead: $499.99 $428 at Amazon

Save over $70 on this cordless stick vacuum cleaner from Dyson. It comes with up to 60 minutes run time, a direct drive motor head for powerful cleaning and a fully sealed filtration system traps 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 micronsView Deal

The best Cyber Monday Dyson deals (UK)

Dyson V7 Animal Extra: £299.99 , now £199.99 at Argos

Save £100 – What better place to grab a Dyson than direct from the official storefront? Engineered for homes with pets, this Dyson V7 isn't the newest range, but it can offer up to 30 minutes of powerful suction from one battery charge; plenty to clean an entire flat or home.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V8 Absolute Extra: £399 £299.99 at Argos

This step-up cordless vacuum cleaner offers wire-free cleaning with powerful suction, thanks to Dyson's cyclone technology. It lasts 40 minutes between charges, and right now it has a £100 discount.View Deal

Dyson Small Ball Animal 2: £249 £199.99 at Dyson

Save £50 on this wired upright vacuum cleaner. You don't get the flexibility of a cordless model, but you do get a large 1.8 litre capacity and continual use when connected to a mains supply.View Deal

Dyson Small Ball Animal 2: £249 £199 at Very

Very's price matching other retailers with £50 off this wired upright vacuum cleaner. It'll offer superior suction than a wireless model, and is tough on pet hair – but remember that it's not as flexible as a cordless option.View Deal

Dyson CY26 Cinetic Big Ball Animal 2: £349.99 , now £303.99 with free delivery at Amazon Save £46 - This is a pretty hefty saving on such a powerful vacuum. This bagless hoover has excellent suction, able to completely remove some dirt and animal hairs with just a once over. If you've had trouble getting your home in good shape, this hoover could make the difference where other vacuums just couldn't cut it.View Deal

Dyson Big Ball Animal 2 bagless cylinder vacuum: £309, now £299 at Amazon Admittedly, this isn't a huge saving but the vacuum itself is as powerful as it is large. This bagless hoover has excellent suction, able to completely remove some dirt and animal hairs with just a once over. If you've had trouble getting your home in good shape, this hoover could make the difference.View Deal

Keep in mind that there are higher-spec Dyson vacuums, such as the V10 and V11 models (the higher the number, the higher the specs), though you will be paying more for the privilege.

These premium models cost £399 and £599 respectively, but up the run time to 60 minutes, so it may be worth the extra cost for the sake of getting more of a clean done in one go. Capacity goes up to 9.76 litres, too, compared to the 0.54 liters of the V7.

Cyber Monday Dyson light deals (US)

Dyson CSYS Task Light $499.99 $349.99 at Dyson

Save $150 - A stunning buy for those of us working from home right now, the CSYS Dyson task light is an amazing price in the Dyson Cyber Monday sale. It features a powerful light with glare protection and low optical flicker. This is designed to reduce eye strain and makes it perfect for those of us hunting for deals well into the early hours this Cyber Monday.View Deal

Dyson Lightcycle Floor Light $899.99 $699.99 at Dyson

Save $200 - An amazing price for this clever and coveted Dyson floor light. With built-in tech that senses when you enter the room and intelligently adjusts to the local daylight, this Dyson floorlight will brighten up the darkest of days. View Deal

Cyber Monday Dyson light deals (UK)

Dyson CSYS Task Light £400 £250 at Dyson

Save £150 - A stunning buy for those of us working from home right now, the CSYS Dyson task light is an amazing price in the Dyson Cyber Monday sale. It features a powerful light with glare protection and low optical flicker. This is designed to reduce eye strain and makes it perfect for those of us hunting for deals well into the early hours this Cyber Monday.View Deal

Dyson Lightcycle Floor Light £649.99 £499.99 at Dyson

Save £150 - An amazing price for this clever and coveted Dyson floor light. With built-in tech that senses when you enter the room and intelligently adjusts to the local daylight, this Dyson floorlight will brighten up the darkest of days. View Deal

Dyson vacuum cleaners: what you need to know

Dyson vacuum cleaners have become some of the most highly sought after items in the home thanks to their excellent build quality, suction power, and eye-catching design.

Dyson's cordless vacuum cleaners with a pole attachment are the most popular options nowadays, and all of the V-series models can be used in handheld mode by removing the pole.

There are also traditional upright Dysons if you prefer the raw power and always-ready options provided by being able to plug-in directly to the mains at home.

Unfortunately, Dyson vacuums don't come cheap – which is why Black Friday and Cyber Monday is the best time to buy, with retailers in the US and the UK slashing prices throughout the sales season.

