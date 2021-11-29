Cyber Monday toy deals 2021: bargains on Nerf, Paw Patrol, Lego, games and more

Cyber Monday toy deals are arriving hot on the heels of Black Friday offers. If you snoozed on Black Friday toy deals, you won't necessarily lose, because Cyber Monday usually features a mix of fresh sales plus Black Friday specials that have been extended.

While Cyber Monday toy sales are starting to go live, we're seeing plenty of retailers carry on their Black Friday offers with markdowns on Star Wars, Osmo, LOL Surprise, and much more. Given the supply chain issues that have been plaguing nearly every industry, there's certainly no harm in buying items sooner rather than later to ensure that everything arrives on time so that everyone has a happy holiday.

If you're keen to wait for deeper discounts than what we're seeing now, however, then it's worth holding off until Cyber Monday rolls around on November 29. We'll be updating this page with the very best sales as they appear, so make sure to add it to your bookmarks for easy access whenever you're ready to shop.

To further help you along with your holiday shopping, we're also sharing links to some of the best ongoing toys sales ahead of Cyber Monday and answering your most pressing questions regarding when and where to find top bargains.

Amazon: lots of discounted toys are eligible for Prime one-day shipping

Walmart: up to 40% off toys plus early access deals for Walmart+ members

Target: most items qualify for price matching before December 24

Kohl's: extra savings after coupon plus free same-day store pickup

Best Buy: markdowns on LEGO, LOL Surprise, and much more

Toys R Us: select Hot Toy List toys are on sale

Nerf Fortnite B-AR Motorized Dart Blaster: $40 Nerf Fortnite B-AR Motorized Dart Blaster: $40 $30 at Walmart (save $10)

There's $10 off this Fortnite-themed Nerf gun which shoots darts that come with the thing. It's a good gift for someone who's a fan of the game and likes shooting weapons, though expect some of those darts to hit you.



Paw Patrol Ultimate Paw Transport: $109 Paw Patrol Ultimate Paw Transport: $109 $95 at Walmart (save $14)

This is a decen Paw Patrol deals we've seen so far - the transport vehicle can hold smaller Paw Patrol vehicles, making it a good big present.

Lol Surprise OMG Movie Magic Studios: $136 Lol Surprise OMG Movie Magic Studios: $136 $98 at Amazon (save $38)

If you're looking to buy a really expensive, but expansive, Lol Surpise set, this 28% discount might make the Movie Magic Studios set a tempting idea. It includes 12 dolls and loads more.



eKids Star Wars Millennium Falcon Portal Speaker: $40 eKids Star Wars Millennium Falcon Portal Speaker: $40 $34 at Best Buy (save $6)

This Bluetooth speaker could be a perfect gift for a Star Wars fan; it looks like the Millennium Falcon but plays music streamed from a phone or similar device.



Nerf Fortnite Pump SG Blaster: $29 Nerf Fortnite Pump SG Blaster: $29 $24 at Walmart (save $5)

Pick up the Nerf Fortnite Pump SG Blaster for $5 off with this early Black Friday deal, offering 17% off the list price for the dart gun made to look just like weapons found in the iconic video game.



Tytan Magnetic Learning Tiles Building Set: $40 Tytan Magnetic Learning Tiles Building Set: $40 $29 at Walmart (save $11)

If you like nice, easy-to-use building sets (that aren't Lego or Duplo), then maybe this magnetic geometric version will be good - it has panels in a few different shapes and colors that you can clip together to make bigger constructs.



Star Wars remote control Baby Yoda: $65 Star Wars remote control Baby Yoda: $65 $46 at Best Buy (save $19)

You see many Baby Yoda dolls on the web, including during Black Friday, but this one is different, in that it's remote-controlled. Almost $20 off makes a good gift more affordable.

Thomas & Friends Trains & Cranes Super Tower: $100 Thomas & Friends Trains & Cranes Super Tower: $100 $90 at Amazon (save $10)

This giant Thomas the Tank Engine set comes with loads of trains and is motorized with many moving parts. $10 off isn't loads, but it makes the big toy slightly more affordable.



2. KidKraft Uptown Espresso Wooden Play Kitchen: $199.99 2. KidKraft Uptown Espresso Wooden Play Kitchen: $199.99 $99 at Walmart

Save $100 - Walmart's early Black Friday sale has this top-rated play kitchen from KidKraft on sale for a fantastic price of just $99. That's the best deal we've seen and an incredible price for a play kitchen that includes a chalkboard and 30-piece play food accessories.

4. Barbie Estate 3-In-1 Dreamcamper Vehicle: $99.99 4. Barbie Estate 3-In-1 Dreamcamper Vehicle: $99.99 $60 at Walmart

Save $40 - If you're looking to save on this year's hottest Barbie toy, Walmart's Black Friday sale has the 3-in-1 dream camper vehicle on sale for just $60. The Barbie dream camper includes 60 different play pieces and features multiple transformations and hidden surprises for hours of fun.

Catan: $55 Catan: $55 $22 at Amazon

Save 60% on Catan, one of the best board games of all time, right now at Amazon. This $33 saving is a huge discount and we doubt we'll see a bigger one this Black Friday.

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar: $40 Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar: $40 $32 at Target

Save $8 - The newest version of the eternally-popular Harry Potter Lego advent calendar is available for $8 off at Target, and we'd recommend picking it up, because these things can easily sell out over Black Friday.

$35.79 Melissa & Doug Let's Play House: $35.79 $20.39 at Amazon

Save $15.40 - A great gift idea, Amazon's early Black Friday sale has the best-selling Melissa & Doug Let's Play House cleaning set on sale for just $20.39, which is the lowest price we've seen in months. The six-piece wooden playset includes a broom, mop, duster, brush, and organizing stand.

$269.99 Hover-1 H1 Electric Self-Balancing Scooter 9 mph max speed - Iridescent: $269.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - Hover-1 is one of the biggest hoverboard manufacturers and this is one of its best models, with a top speed of 9mph and a nine-mile range. With a $70 discount on Best Buy, this is a fantastic Black Friday deal.

Cyber Monday toy deals: FAQ

When do Cyber Monday toy deals start in 2021? This year, Cyber Monday is November 29. Traditionally, Black Friday is the time to find incredible toy sales; however, many of those sales roll over to Cyber Monday. Thus, if you miss out on a stellar Black Friday toy offer, chances are high that it'll return for Cyber Monday. As for Cyber Monday toy sales that are exclusive to the day, keep an eye on fresh offers popping up online Saturday or Sunday. Even then, those offers may be extended for up to an entire week. Note that toys are one of the most heavily-discounted items during the holidays, so there won't be any shortage of sales in that area in the run-up to Christmas.

Which stores will have the best Cyber Monday toy deals? Want to get a head start on Cyber Monday saving? It helps to know where to find the best online toy deals. Expect Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy to once again compete amongst each other for the season's lowest prices on toys, games, and bikes. Plus, each of these stores has next- or same-day shipping (or pickup), which is good to know should you find yourself in a pinch. Other US-based retailers to keep an eye on for Cyber Monday toys include Kohl's, Target, and Toys R Us – which resurrected from bankruptcy to join forces with Macy's to open an online storefront.

What Cyber Monday toy deals will we see this year? For an idea of what's bound to be featured during Cyber Monday toys sales, take a look at the Amazon Holiday Toy List or the Google Shopping Holiday 100 List. Some of the hottest toys on offer this year include the Barbie Dreamhouse, Paw Patrol Transforming Tower, Star Wars Darth Vader Lightsaber, and LEGO City Mobile Command Center. Also look forward to discounts on perennial favorites like Melissa & Doug, Playmobil, Disney, LOL Surprise, and Barbie. And if you're seeking STEM-centric toys for your kiddos, expect Osmo brand toys to see exceptional markdowns.

Tips for buying toys this Cyber Monday

(Image credit: Osmo)

Is it worth buying toys on Cyber Monday? In a word: yes. Between extended Black Friday sales and hot Cyber Monday-exclusive deals, you'll be able to score significant savings on the toys your youngsters have their eyes on.

Now, here's the rub: toys typically receive their biggest markdowns after Black Friday and Cyber Monday. About two weeks before Christmas, retailers are prone to hosting blowout toy sales as frazzled consumers are keen to get their hands on whatever they can in order to cross names off their lists.

But if prices on toys will potentially be less in mid-December, then why do we recommend you buy toys on Cyber Monday? That's because the sooner you purchase your gifts, the better – and that's especially true this year as supply chain issues continue to contribute to shipping delays worldwide.

Even if the Cyber Monday toy deals you purchase wind up being less money a couple of weeks later, the differential may not be all that much. And let's face it – you're still getting a heckuva bargain on Cyber Monday. Purchasing toys for gifts in late November versus mid-December means you'll (hopefully) have less stress mounting when it comes to getting items sent to your home in time.

Of course, if you prefer to wait and see if you can score the absolute lowest prices on toys in mid-December, you could opt to buy in-store or order online and choose pickup. But once again, supply chain issues could interfere with this plan. An item that's well-stocked for Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be scarce as Christmas nears. Think carefully about whether or not it's worth the risk of a massive shipping delay in exchange for saving a few extra dollars/pounds.

In the meantime, we'll be updating this page with all of the best Cyber Monday toy sales. Add it to your bookmarks so you can check in and stay up-to-date on all of the hottest deals as they happen.

