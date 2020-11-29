Apple Cyber Monday deals 2020

Looking for some new Apple gadgets during the Cyber Monday deals? You're in luck as we've seen significant discounts in the US and UK throughout the Black Friday deals and into Cyber Monday with offers on new MacBooks, iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and AirPods too.

Apple itself is hosting its own shopping event until the end of Cyber Monday where it offers gift cards of various values depending on what product you buy directly from the manufacturer.

While those deals are often great for Apple fans, we've seen a wide variety of deals across Apple's range of products this Cyber Monday that are more likely to tempt you than a gift card.

We've been covering the Cyber Monday deals events for quite some years now, so we've put together this handy little guide to clue you in with all the deals you'll find on Apple products.

As you probably already know, recent months have also seen a bevy of fantastic new releases from Apple, including the iPhone 12, iPad Air 4, and the 2020 iPad 10.2. Below you'll see discounts on those, and even bigger discounts on older products too. Here's what we have seen so far in the Apple Cyber Monday deals.

The best US Cyber Monday Apple deals right now

The best UK Cyber Monday Apple deals right now

US iPad Cyber Monday deals

Selling fast 2020 iPad Air - 64GB: $599 $579 at Amazon

Save $20 - Stock is moving fast on these discounts on the iPad Air 4, and we're only seeing this model left so you'll need to act quickly to secure yours for less. This is an excellent discount on the latest iPad to hit the market - if you can grab it in time.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (WiFi + Cellular, 64GB, 2018): $1,149 $799 at B&H Photo

Linked here is the 64GB iPad Pro, but you'll find configurations on this page taking you right up to 1TB of storage space with big savings to match. Note that we've seen this even lower at $799 before, but the price has gone up again. If you're just looking for a cheaper model, however, this is a great shout - or you can upgrade to 256GB for $1,299 $949 but we have seen that larger storage variant drop to $829 in the last few days.

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9-inch: $349 $329 at Amazon

It's only $20 off, but the Magic Keyboard is a premium accessory for the iPad Pro - it costs more than the standard 2020 iPad after all. This is the first time we've seen that $349 price waver as well, so if you're looking to use your tablet as a laptop it's worth checking out.

UK iPad Cyber Monday deals

Apple iPad Mini 5 - 64GB: £399 £377 at Currys

Save £20 on the iPad Mini 5 at Currys in this Cyber Monday iPad deal. We have seen a lower price this year, however, when this model dropped to £349. There's only £30 in it, though, and we haven't seen that price in a long time now.

Apple iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB): £709 £679.97 at Amazon

This is the first price cut we've seen on the brand new 2020 Apple iPad Air 4 today at Amazon UK. Will it sell out? It's very likely. We've already seen the standard 2020 iPad and the 2020 iPad Pro's sell out, so we'd definitely hustle if you want to bag one.

2020 iPad Pro 11-inch - 256GB: £869 £816 at John Lewis

2020 iPad Pro 11-inch - 256GB: £869 £816 at John Lewis

Save £53 - You'll find that John Lewis has the 256GB 11-inch iPad Pro up for a little more than Amazon right now. However, you're getting a two year guarantee included in this price, making for extra peace of mind on top of the discount. 128GB: £769 £739

US MacBook Cyber Monday deals

Lowest Price Around Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020): $1,299 $1,199 at B&H Photo

The new Apple MacBook Pro with Apple's new M1 chip is one of the hottest laptops going right now and thanks to this Cyber Monday deal, you can save $100 over at B&H Photo - with a caveat. B&H closes for the sabbath, so you'll have to wait until 5:45 p.m. on Saturday to actually place your order.View Deal

Cheapest MacBook deal MacBook Air (Intel, 2020): $999.99 $849.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This is probably the cheapest MacBook deal you'll see over the Black Friday period. With a 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor, 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM, all for $850, this is a real bargain.

MacBook Pro 13-inch (Intel, 2020): $1,299 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

MacBook Pro 13-inch (Intel, 2020): $1,299 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - this 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with an eighth-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports. This is a great affordable option for people who want a MacBook Pro deal for less.

MacBook Pro 16-inch (2020): $2,399 $2,099 at Amazon

Save $300 on the massive 16-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon this week. We have seen a $350 saving on this model before, however, which may return in later Black Friday MacBook deals, so you might want to hold off until then, so stay in touch for more discounts. There are no guarantees though, and this might be the lowest price this model gets this year.

UK MacBook Cyber Monday deals

MacBook Air (Intel, 2020): £999 £879 at Currys

Currys currently has the earlier 2020 MacBook Air on sale for £120 off the list price, which makes it the cheapest place to pick up the 8GB / 256GB luxury laptop right now.

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020): £1,299 £1,180 at John Lewis

Save £110 on the 13-inch MacBook Pro at John Lewis. You're getting the baseline Intel i5 spec in here (with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD), but shopping with John Lewis means you can also take advantage of a handy two year guarantee as well.

MacBook Pro 13-inch (Intel, 2020): £1,499 £1,369 at Currys

Save £130 on the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar at Currys. It comes loaded with the base Core i5 CPU with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, making it a great deal if you're not quite ready to make the jump to Apple's new M1 chip just yet.

MacBook Pro 16-inch (2020): £2,399 £2,148 at Currys

Other retailers have the 16-inch MacBook Pro available for £2,399 ahead of this year's Cyber Monday MacBook deals, but Currys has cut that down to £2,148. That means you can pick up the powerful i7 model with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for less this week.

US iPhone Cyber Monday deals

Today's top iPhone 12 pick Apple iPhone 12: Save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

So, here it is - Verizon's big iPhone 12 deal. Trade-in to save up to $700 on your monthly bill over 24 months, plus another $400 if you're switching (details below). If you've been holding off on buying the iPhone 12 so far, it's looking like this is going to be your best bet!

Total cost: $99 | Monthly cost: $4.16 (24 mo)

Verizon switching offer: save $400 on your next iPhone when you switch to Verizon

Like the look of that iPhone deal above? You can actually get an even better saving at Verizon if you're switching over today. Available on all iPhones currently, switch over and get a $400 gift card that can be used to pay off your monthly bill... and potentially stack on top of other discounts for an effectively free iPhone.

Apple iPhone 12: Save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited plan at AT&T

We're leading with Verizon with today's Cyber Monday iPhone deals but don't discount AT&T, which has an almost identical $700 trade-in deal. This one's another fantastic option if you can get the coverage since AT&T's plans tend to be a little cheaper overall.

Today's top iPhone 11 pick Apple iPhone 11 Pro: save $350 with new unlimited line, plus up to $950 with trade-in and switch at Verizon

This iPhone deal on the iPhone 11 Pro might just be the best one at Verizon. Why? You don't actually have to trade-in to get a discount. However, if you did want to either trade-in or switch, then you can supplement your saving even further! Hurry though - the gold color is already sold out

Apple iPhone 11: Save $450 with new unlimited plan and eligible trade-in at AT&T

AT&T leads the way this Cyber Monday for the best price on the standard iPhone 11 - last year's flagship. You'll have to trade-in and pick one up with a new unlimited plan but if you do you'll get an absolutely amazing $450 off in total.

Today's top iPhone SE pick Apple iPhone SE: save up to $140 with a trade-in plus free $50 gift card at Apple

OK, so the Apple trade-in program isn't exactly new for Cyber Monday, but, right now you can get a free $50 Apple gift card in addition to your phone if you purchase today. A good option in our books, especially if you're thinking about getting an unlocked phone to pair with a cheap pre-paid carrier or want some flexibility down the line.

Apple iPhone SE: $47 $30/mo at Mint Mobile

This Mint Mobile iPhone SE deal isn't a Black Friday exclusive but it's definitely worthy of your attention. It's the only all-inclusive phone cost plus wireless plan option on our list, and, when you actually compare it to the other options here, it's a fantastically cheap option over 2 years.

A fantastic deal on an older device Apple iPhone XS: $1/month with a new unlimited plan at AT&T

And... here's the wild card Cyber Monday iPhone deal. For a really, really cheap flagship iPhone, consider this $10 iPhone XS at AT&T. It's not locked behind a trade-in or switch, simply pick up your phone with a new unlimited plan and bingo - one super-low cost iPhone this Cyber Monday.

UK iPhone Cyber Monday deals

iPhone 12 : at Affordable Mobiles| EE | 100GB | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49 £19 upfront with code TR30 | £44/pm

Few people were expecting to find an iPhone 12 on EE for pennies over Black Friday weekend, but in the grand scheme this offer from Affordable Mobiles is as close as you're going to get. 100GB will be plenty for all but the most avid streamer, plus the code TR30 helps cut costs by trimming £30 off the upfront payment. All in all, it's really very tempting.

View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro : at Affordable Mobiles | Three | FREE upfront with code TR30 | unlimited data, minutes and texts | £55pm

View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro Max: at Three | £79 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £59 per month

The Pro Max has spent less than a week on the virtual shelves, and this is the offer that has impressed us most so far. This massive mobile is more like a small tablet in structure, making it a fabulous device for your working and streaming needs.

iPhone 12 Pro Max: at Three | £79 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £59 per month

The Pro Max has spent less than a week on the virtual shelves, and this is the offer that has impressed us most so far. This massive mobile is more like a small tablet in structure, making it a fabulous device for your working and streaming needs.

View Deal

iPhone 12 mini: at Currys | SIM-free | £699 £679 | Use code MINI20

Read more at our Cyber Monday iPhone deals article

US Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals

Today's best US deal Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329.98 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a massive $69 price cut at Amazon in this great deal. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking.

US Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals

Today's best US deal Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329.98 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS): $429 $409 at Amazon (save $20)

If you want the larger variant, you can also get $20 off the smartwatch. That said, this isn't the best deal we've seen so far with some previously offering this smartwatch for $50 less so you may want to see if that deal returns soon.

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 $179 at Best Buy (save $20) Best Buy may not have such a great price for the Apple Watch Series 3 as the $119 discount we saw earlier this week, but it does have consistent stock. If you're desperate to get your Apple Watch 3 today, we'd recommend using this link.

$25 gift card with Apple Watch 3 purchase directly from Apple

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm: $229 $214 at Best Buy (save $15)

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $259 at Best Buy (save $20)

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $309 $289 at Best Buy (save $20)

UK Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS + cellular): £499 £386.10 at Amazon (save £112)

This is deal on the smaller size configuration of Apple Watch 5, and while it may not be the lowest price we've ever seen for this version it comes with a fantastic £112 off making is a great choice for your wrist.

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS + cellular) £499 £389.99 at Amazon (save £109.01)

Was down to £404.15, now down to £389.99. Sure you're not saving quite as much money, but if you prefer a silver model of Apple Watch 5 then you might want to opt for this device anyway. It's in the smaller sizing of Apple Watch but it does have a cellular connection.

Today's best UK deal Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS + Cellular): £529 £399.99 at Amazon (save £129.01)

Was down to £413.20, now down to £399.99. Need the larger version of the Apple Watch 5 with GPS and cellular? You'll like this deal from Amazon that discounts £129 off the smartwatch with the price available on the space grey and the silver variants of the device.

Apple Watch Series 3, GPS-only, 38mm: £279 £179 at Currys (save £100)

The Series 3 version of the Apple Watch is something of a sweet spot for value and performance, and this deal sees it equal its lowest ever price. It packs in a heart-rate monitor, GPS and an 18-hour battery life. This deal is also available for the silver/white version, while the larger 42mm model is also on sale for £199.

Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS): £309 £229 at Very (save £80)

£20 gift card with Apple Watch 3 purchase directly from Apple

Do you prefer to buy your gadgets directly from Apple? If you do, you can get up to an £20 gift card when you buy from today through to November 30. That's a similar discount to what we've seen from retailers, but note that this gift card can't be redeemed on the against the watch you're buying.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): £269 £259 at Currys (save £10)

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): £299 £285 at Amazon (save £14)

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS + Cellular): £319 £309 at Amazon (save £10)

US AirPods Cyber Monday deals

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $189.99 at Woot

You can get the best-selling Apple AirPods Pro on sale for just $189.99 – the cheapest price we had seen in the run up to Black Friday before Walmart blew it out of the water. With noise cancellation, transparency mode, and wireless charging case capable of topping up your AirPods to 24-hours of battery life, these are a great pickup. You should make sure you're happy with Woot's returns policy, which is far more restricted than Amazon's.

View Deal

Apple AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case: $199 $139.98 at Walmart

View Deal

UK AirPods Cyber Monday deals

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £195 at Laptops Direct

This Laptops Direct deal offers the lowest price we've seen for the AirPods Pro in the UK, cutting the price by a whopping £55. For your money you're getting noise cancellation, a nifty transparency mode, and a wireless charging case capable of topping up your AirPods to 24-hours of battery life, alongside great sound and Apple connectivity.

Apple AirPods 2019 with charging case: £159 £124.37 at Amazon

If you don't need wireless charging, you can save yourself some cash and pick up the standard 2019 AirPods. While this is undoubtably a good deal, it's worth noting that we've been seeing this price since November last year. There might be more discounts in this year's AirPods deals on November 27, so if you want to find a real bargain, we'd suggest waiting (though we haven't seen these buds drop lower than this in 2020). If you are keen, this deal is also available at John Lewis.

Apple AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case: £199 £157 at Amazon

Grab the wireless charging buds for over £40 off in Black Friday AirPods deals. It's a much easier way of keeping on top of your AirPods' battery levels, and if you've already got Qi charging pads around the house you're sorted.

View Deal

Wireless Charging Case only: £79 £69 at BT

Maybe you already nabbed a pair of AirPods and you're wishing they had wireless charging capabilities? Well, this is how you upgrade them - buy a new charging case that gives you that skill. Plus you won't have to worry your 'Pods will become useless if you lose that other one.

Frequently asked questions

When is Cyber Monday 2020?

Cyber Monday always falls on the Monday immediately following Black Friday weekend, making Cyber Monday 2020 land on November 30. Again, however, Cyber Monday deals are already beginning on the weekend in between those two dates.

Which US retailers have the best Apple Cyber Monday deals?

Amazon - simply awesome deals on all devices, but they sell out fast.

simply awesome deals on all devices, but they sell out fast. B&H Photo - a wildcard option, always surprises with competitive prices.

- a wildcard option, always surprises with competitive prices. Best Buy - always hot on the heels of Amazon with the best deals over Cyber Monday.

always hot on the heels of Amazon with the best deals over Cyber Monday. Walmart - again, a top, top choice for all Apple devices.

again, a top, top choice for all Apple devices. Adorama - a fantastic retailer to check if you're looking for Apple deals on older devices.

What about UK retailers?

Apple - offered free delivery and gift cards over Cyber Monday last year

offered free delivery and gift cards over Cyber Monday last year Amazon - fantastic Apple deals over the year, but stocks tend to sell out

fantastic Apple deals over the year, but stocks tend to sell out Currys - top price matching plus free delivery on most items

top price matching plus free delivery on most items John Lewis - has an excellent range, plus great warranty options

has an excellent range, plus great warranty options Laptops Direct - great Macbook deals and also top prices on older iPads

great Macbook deals and also top prices on older iPads Very - another top retailer for price matching

Does Apple do Black Friday sales?

This week Apple just announced its plans to host a 'four-day shopping event' for Black Friday over at its official store page.

The good news? You're going to be able to score yourself some free gift cards with every purchase on the Apple store from Friday 27th through to Monday 30th. The bad news? As expected, the gift cards themselves are pretty measly depending on what product you buy and can only be redeemed on other Apple products. Another slight kicker is the gift cards don't seem to be available on the new iPhone 12 series either, only the iPhone 11, iPhone SE and iPhone XR. The new iPad Air and 2020 iPad 10.2 also seem to be excluded, that's pretty stingy!

Gift card values include: $100 for all MacBooks and iMacs, $100 for the iPads Mini and Pro's, $50 for the iPhones and Beats headphones, and $25 for the AirPods and Apple Watch 3.

How to get the best Apple deals on Cyber Monday

Apple rarely ever discounts its own devices, particularly not its latest and greatest gadgets, like the iPhone 12 or latest iPads. The company sometimes bundles in some extra App Store credit with a deal, but that's about as far as it goes from Apple directly.

That means you’ll need to pay close attention to online retailers in order to find the best iPhone deals, you might even find a sale on the new iPhone 12's. And, even when the price is cut, there’s a premium to Apple devices, so set a budget and stick to it – could you get a faster, newer product in a similar category if you don’t buy Apple? Consider any Android or Windows alternatives – there are sure to be plenty of Black friday laptop deals out there.

Oddly enough, camera hardware retailers in the US, particularly B&H Photo and Adorama, are known to sell MacBook products at below list price during Cyber Monday weekend. Specifically, last year's models will be found at favorable prices.

