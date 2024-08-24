The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 now comes with this near-essential freebie at Best Buy

Laptops and tablets feel like they’re getting sleeker and more portable than ever and one such highlight is the Microsoft Surface Pro 11. This might be one of the best deals to get you ready for going back-to-school because you can now buy this bundle with a Microsoft Surface Pro 11 at Best Buy for $1,499.99 (was $1,679.98) and get a free Surface Pro Keyboard.

This is a great option for anyone who wants power, good looks and a Microsoft Surface keyboard. This means it’s all ready to go as a highly portable laptop. It’s one of the laptop deals to go for today if you can’t decide between buying a tablet or laptop but you don’t want to miss out on the flexibility of either.

Today’s best Microsoft Surface Pro 11 deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 Copilot Plus PC (with free Signature Keyboard): was $1,697.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

You usually have to pay extra to get a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with Microsoft's laptop-tablet hybrids, but this bundle deal at Best Buy chucks one in for free – saving you almost $200 at the same time. We were super-impressed with these new models that are full of charm and appeal. The 13-inch screen is a huge highlight, with Dolby Vision support and a 120Hz refresh rate for a crisp and smooth image. The Snapdragon X Elite processor ensures excellent battery life, while 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD ensure speedy performance and plenty of storage space.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 does a good job while you work thanks to the included keyboard. The touchscreen is also highly responsive and silky smooth thanks to the Dynamic Refresh rate of up to 120Hz, while Dolby Vision means it’s perfect for watching movies on the move when the working day is over.

It may not be on our best laptops guide but there aren't any better options when it comes to tablets for both working and relaxing. After our Surface Pro 11 hands-on review, we found it to be the best Surface ever – and it'll only get better.

If you're looking for something more traditional with more power or storage, then check out our other laptop deals. We've included options to suit all budgets.