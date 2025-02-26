Save $400 on the top-rated Dell XPS 13 - one of the best laptops money can buy

The Dell XPS 13 is still one of our best laptops, even with its frequent refreshes over the years and right now you can get the latest model on the official Dell website for $1,399.99 (was $1,799.99). With an OLED display, a Snapdragon X Elite processor, 512GB SSD, and 32GB of RAM, this particular configuration features superb high-end specs that can take on anything save intensive gaming sessions.

Our Dell XPS 13 (2024) review highlighted the performance, battery life, OLED display, and more in its pros list. The Snapdragon processor easily handled a variety of tasks and lasted over 17 hours in our battery test, which is even more impressive considering its support for Copilot AI. It keeps the sleek, svelte build that the XPS is known for along with the smaller screen size that makes it one of the most portable Dell laptops.

Today's best Dell laptop deal

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $1,799.99 now $1,399.99 at Dell The Dell XPS 13 Laptop has many variations, including this one with the Snapdragon X Elite. In addition to being an AI powerhouse, its vibrant OLED display and Dolby Atmos audio help to elevate the user experience. The 17-plus hour battery life and sleek, portable design also make it an ideal commuter laptop. The $1,399 sale model comes with the Snapdragon X Elite, OLED display, 512 GB SSD, and 32 GB of RAM, but you can customize the specs to your liking. Just be aware that the price will change accordingly.

The Snapdragon-equipped XPS 13 is just one of many variations. While the 2025 Intel Core model replaced the Snapdragon X Elite model in our best laptops list, anything with a processor as powerful as the Snapdragon X Elite is still worth the money. It's still as strong as ever; especially when you're getting a massive $400 price cut.

The Dell XPS 13 is the best Windows 11 laptop in our best laptops list. The Intel Core Ultra 2nd Gen model replaced the Snapdragon X Elite one this year. You can compare the two in our Dell XPS 13 (9345) vs Dell XPS 13 (9350) article.