My favorite ultrabook is half off for Black Friday - here's why you should buy it

Black Friday is now just days away - but that doesn't mean there isn't already a shedload of great Black Friday deals. Amazon has kicked off its own big sale event, but I've tracked down an incredible deal that you won't find there.

The Summit E14 Flip Evo from MSI is one of the finest productivity ultrabooks money can buy - and I can vouch for its quality, having used it (and its smaller 13-inch sibling) personally. In fact, our MSI Summit E14 Flip Evo review from earlier this year was overwhelmingly positive, with our only real point of criticism being that it was somewhat expensive compared to similarly-specced rivals.

Well, that's no longer a concern: it's now on sale for £799.97 at Laptops Direct, chopping a huge £793 off its retail price. Yes, I know that's not quite half-price, but hopefully, you can forgive my gentle massaging of that headline. The fact is that this is one of the absolute best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far. If you're in the market for a new premium work laptop, this is the one to buy.

Not in the UK? Scroll down to see the best MSI Summit E14 Flip Evo deals in your region.

MSI Summit E14 Flip Evo: the best ultrabook deal this Black Friday?

MSI Summit E14 Flip Evo: £1,592.97 now £799.97 at LaptopsDirect

MSI might be better known for its gaming hardware, but the Summit E14 Flip Evo shouldn't be disregarded. This gorgeously premium-feeling 2-in-1 ultrabook – now at an all-time-low price for Black Friday – offers a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU and an excellent QHD+ display, with a 16:10 aspect ratio that gives you more screen real estate for scrolling.

Packing the latest 12-core Intel Core i7-1360P processor and a gorgeous QHD+ display, the Summit E14 Flip Evo is a genuine productivity powerhouse. The 16:10 aspect ratio display is a favorite feature of mine, giving you more vertical screen real estate to fit more onto your display at once.

The specs table in general is impressive: in addition to its powerful CPU, this ultrabook also features a healthy 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD to ensure you've got plenty of drive space to store your files. The touchscreen and 360-degree hinge lets you seamlessly swap between laptop and tablet modes.

Another boon here is the inclusion of a smart stylus for using the Summit E14 in tablet mode. The MSI Pen has a pressure-sensitive tip that makes it great for digital artists as well as office workers, making drawing and annotating a breeze. The pen snaps magnetically to the side of the laptop chassis and packs a 65-hour battery life, meaning you won't need to charge it frequently.

In short, this is the best Black Friday deal I've seen so far when it comes to premium ultrabooks, and it's the one I'd personally buy – if I didn't already own multiple laptops, anyway. Get it while it's hot!

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!

More of today's best Black Friday deals