I've been tracking laptop deals for 4 years: here are the 10 deals actually worth buying in the Dell Black Friday sale

It's that time of the year again - the one where you can get the lowest prices of the entire year on Dell laptops and PCs thanks to the brand's excellent Black Friday sale. If you're interested, Dell Black Friday deals are already live and available to buy ahead of the big day itself.

As TechRadar's Deals Editor, I've already gone through all of today's Dell Black Friday sale and rounded up the best deals into one neat package right here. Not only can you save massive amounts on the latest Dell XPS machines today, but there are also some great options for those on a tighter budget.

My recommendations for today's Black Friday deals at Dell start at just $299 but I've made sure to include options for those who need something with a little more power. Gamers will be pleased to note that there are massive discounts on Alienware gaming PCs and laptops that you can check out. As with other Dell listings today, I've gone through the Alienware deals and rounded up the best ones just below.

While you're here, I recommend checking out our main Black Friday laptop deals page. That includes other brands and major stores like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart - all of which have early deals available now.

Dell Black Friday sale: 10 best deals

Dell XPS 13: was $1,199 now $899.99 at Dell Processor: Snapdragon X Elite

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB Best XPS 13 deal this year: Here it is, folks - the best deal yet on the latest Dell XPS 13. Complete with a brand-new Snapdragon X Elite chipset, this model is capable of not just exceptional day-to-day performance, but also battery life that's simply a cut-above what Windows laptops usually offer. Alongside superb specs, the latest XPS 13 also features a gorgeous lightweight design and a display that's perfect for both work and casual everyday use.

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: was $599 now $468.49 at Dell Processor: Intel Core i5-1235U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB If you're looking for a super-cheap Windows laptop, then the best deal in the Dell Black Friday sale is on this Inspiron 15. It's $300, but this one still manages to feature a decent Core i5 chipset and 8GB of RAM, which should set you up nicely if you're simply looking to cover the basics. There are cheaper models on sale at Dell today, but I'd recommend spending the $60 more to get the Core i5 configuration rather than the baseline Core i3 variant.

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: was $599 now $468.49 at Dell Processor: Intel Core i7-1255U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB Moving up in price slightly, you'll be able to score this upgraded configuration on the Dell Inspiron 15 in the official Dell site's Black Friday sale. This particular machine comes with 16GB of RAM, a powerful Core i7 chipset, and a decent 512GB SSD, meaning it's a great choice if you want something that can handle more intensive tasks. This one is a good choice for a cheap working from home laptop in particular.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $1,999 now $1,499.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-155H

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB Dell's Black Friday deals on the cheaper XPS 13 configurations are conspicuously absent this week but there are amazing discounts on the higher-end options. Take this Ultra 7 configuration, for example, a massive $400 price cut makes this one a lot easier on the pocket. While I wouldn't immediately recommend a machine with 32GB of RAM to everyone (it's overkill for most), this is a great choice for a professional-grade laptop.

Dell G15 gaming laptop: was $1,549 now $999.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4060

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900HX

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB Moving on to gaming laptops, the Dell Black Friday sale has some cheaper options but I actually don't think they're the best value right now. The value starts with this mid-range G15, which features a really stacked line-up of specs for $1,000. It's a little pricey for an RTX 4060 machine but you do get a Core i9 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, which are all extremely high-end.

Dell G16 gaming laptop: was $1,749 now $1,299.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900HX

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB If I had to buy a gaming laptop in the Dell Black Friday sale with my own money, it would be this Dell G16. At $1,299 what's not to like here? It's one of the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals on the market right now and it has an incredibly powerful 13th gen Core i9 chipset, mechanical keyboard, and a 240Hz 1600p display. These are superb all-around specs and should last a few good years down the line in terms of performance.

Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop: was $1,999 now $1,599.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-185H

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB This is the best deal on an Alienware gaming laptop in the Dell Black Friday sale today. I've seen the RTX 4070 m16 model go for as little as $1,599 before but that was for the lower-end 16GB configuration. This model bumps that up to 32GB for $100 more, which isn't bad and still features the extremely powerful Ultra 9 chipset for outstanding performance right out the box. Overall, a great deal on a high-end machine.

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC: was $1,549 now $1,199.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4060

Processor: Intel Core i7-14700F

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB Dell's Black Friday sale also includes superb discounts on the latest Alienware Aurora gaming PCs. Right now, I'd say the best option for those on more of a budget is this RTX 4060 configuration, which interestingly, manages to pack in a whopping 32GB of RAM despite its modest $1,200 price tag. If you're looking to pay games at modest resolutions then this one is more than enough - although it can arguably handle some games well at 1440p.

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC: was $2,049 now $1,499.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900F

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB Here's the best high-end gaming PC deal in the Dell Black Friday sale - and one of the best I've seen all year, in fact. This Alienware Aurora not only features an incredibly powerful Core i9 chipset, but also an RTX 4070 graphics card and 32GB of RAM for incredible performance right out the box. Overall, this is a great value buy right now - especially if you're looking to run games on a larger 1440p resolution display.

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC: was $2,799 now $1,999 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4080 Super

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900F

RAM: 32GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB SSD You'll be hard-pressed to find a better high-end pre-built gaming PC deal over Black Friday than this heavily reduced Alienware Aurora R16 in the Dell Black Friday sale. At $600 off, you get a great deal here considering it includes an RTX 4080 Super graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and a Core i9 chipset. Granted, the chipset is a little older but it's still an amazing pairing with the RTX 4080 for high-end performance right out of the box.

