Dell's best laptop is a whopping $200 cheaper thanks to this latest deal

The official Dell store's latest sale currently offers an excellent $200 discount on the latest Dell XPS 14 - a machine that we rank as the best Dell laptop you can buy right now.

Retailing at $1,299, the Dell XPS 14 is a pricey buy - even with today's deal. That said, you'll be hard-pressed to find a Windows machine that offers the same level of premium design, specs, and top-notch display as the Dell XPS 14.

This particular deal is on the entry-level model with an Intel Ultra 7 chipset, Intel Arc graphics, and a 1,200p display. Unfortunately, the absolutely gorgeous OLED display that was the star of the show during our Dell XPS 14 9440 review is an optional ($300) extra, but this is still an amazing all-round laptop with more than enough power to handle all but the most intensive of applications.

Today's best Dell XPS 14 deal

Dell XPS 14 (2024): was $1,499 now $1,299 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H

Graphics: Intel Arc

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB Looking for a Windows laptop that melds style, power, and portability? The latest Dell XPS 14 is a fantastic choice right now - not least because it's currently $200 off at the official Dell store. This particular configuration packs in 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and one of the latest Intel Ultra 7 chipset, ensuring you've got plenty of power under the hood. Top-notch specs combined with one of the most premium designs on the market make this one an easy recommendation.

We've seen quite a few Dell XPS 14 deals since this machine was released but this is one of the better ones. It's been $100 cheaper on one occasion last month but the current discount is the second-best we've seen. If you're not willing to wait until the inevitable deals around Black Friday in November, then it's not a bad idea to consider picking this one up.

Note, if you're looking for more power, or to upgrade to the OLED panel, then you can simply use the configurator at Dell's website to pick and choose your preferred customizations. Some of these configs are extremely pricey but they all include discounts anywhere between $200 to $500 off retail price, so there are some great deals up for grabs.

Also, If you'd prefer a slightly larger display, then the latest 16-inch XPS model is also currently on sale for $1,499 (was $1,699) at Dell. Specs-wise, this one is the same as the XPS 14 previously mentioned but trades out that smaller 14.5-inch display for a much more expansive 16.3-inch version.