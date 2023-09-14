Save up to £153 thanks to this limited-time Sky Broadband price cut

Sky Broadband is offering customers the chance to save big and grab a top broadband deal with their recent price cut on two of their most popular broadband offers.

For one week only, Sky Broadband's 61Mb/s Superfast Broadband and 500Mb/s Ultrafast+ Broadband packages have had their prices slashed to make them all the more appealing to new customers.

Sky Broadband's Superfast package provides an undoubtedly capable fibre broadband connection for your home, with average download speeds of 61Mb/s it can comfortably handle streaming the latest shows to your devices or downloading games in a respectable time without burning a hole in your wallet, making it an ideal choice for those who don't necessarily need to push the boundaries with their broadband connection.

For those needing a much stronger connection, Sky Broadband's Ultrafast+ package is one of the best full-fibre broadband deals to look out for. With average download speeds of 500Mb/s, this package can comfortably handle continuous gaming, streaming and downloads without lag or latency problems ruining your evening.

Sky Broadband Deals

Get Sky's 61Mb/s Superfast Broadband for only £26 per month, £0 setup fee: Get Sky Superfast Broadband for only £26 per month (previously £34.50) on an 18-month contract. Offer ends 21/9/2023

Get Sky's 500Mb/s Ultrafast+ Broadband for only £35 per month, £0 setup fee: Get Sky Ultrafast+ Broadband for only £35 per month (previously £48.00) on an 18-month contract. Offer ends 21/9/2023