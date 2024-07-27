How to cancel TalkTalk broadband

Whether you're looking to move to a new broadband deal or out of contract with TalkTalk and simply fancy a change, you may be wondering how you go about cancelling your current service.

There may also be some other circumstances for you wanting to cancel, but whatever it is, we're here to help! We'll explain below everything there is to know about when and how to cancel your TalkTalk broadband and all the processes involved.

What's more, we've covered some of the key considerations you need to make before you cancel and give some extra guidance on how and where to find the best new broadband deals.

Before you cancel your TalkTalk broadband

Key considerations before cancelling your TalkTalk broadband

Even if you've already decided you definitely want to leave TalkTalk, you need to find out a few key things first. These are:

If you're still under contract or not

This is arguably the most important aspect, as if you are still under contract with TalkTalk you'll more than likely have to pay exit fees if you want to leave before your existing deal ends. The best thing you can do here is to contact TalkTalk directly to find out what your contract status is, particularly if you can't find your initial contract information or you're not sure what it tells you.

The benefit is that if you are out of contract, or it's just about to expire, you should be able to cancel and switch without incurring any penalty fees.

What broadband you can get in your location

It might be that you've had your head turned by Full Fibre broadband deals that boast huge average download speeds and benefits you couldn't get on your old TalkTalk deal, but it's worth looking into whether you can even access such tariffs right now at your property.

Currently, the UK's Full Fibre coverage across all network providers (e.g. Openreach and Virgin Media) is around 68%, whereas fibre is available to 98% of the country. So again, it's a smart move to enquire with a few providers first about broadband availability in your region.

If there are indeed better deals right now

Last, but not least, you should look through the latest broadband deals on the market to see if there are indeed better value packages out there for you to choose from. If not, you might want to consider renewing with TalkTalk instead or asking to move to a rolling option until something better comes up.

How to cancel TalkTalk broadband

As we mentioned earlier, there can be many reasons why you may want to cancel your TalkTalk broadband and each can have a bearing on the leaving process. Below we've broken down the most common examples and have explained what to do:

How to cancel TalkTalk broadband if you're out of contract

If you are out of contract and you want to switch to a new provider who also uses the Openreach network like TalkTalk (e.g. Sky, BT, or Plusnet) then cancelling is really simple and your new Openreach provider will handle the whole process for you.

However, if you want to move to a provider who isn't on the Openreach network (e.g. Virgin Media) or you just want to stop getting broadband services, it's a little more complicated.

You instead need to contact TalkTalk directly to notify them you want to switch/cancel and you can do this in a few different ways:

Phone - by calling 0345 172 0088 - open Monday to Friday 9am to 7pm, Saturday 9am to 6pm, and closed on Sunday

Live chat - chatting online - open Monday to Friday 9am to 7pm, Saturday 9am to 6pm, and closed on Sunday

Text relay - this is a 'text-to-voice and voice-to-text translation for those who are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired with the aid of a relay assistant'. You can access this by dialing 18001 followed by 0345 172 0088. The opening hours are the same as above.

With all of the above, you will need to have your account details ready, so your name, address, account number, and potential answers to security questions. Also, be prepared for the advisors to try and make you stay with TalkTalk and possibly offer you a different deal.

Another, albeit slower, method is to cancel via post. If you want to do this you need to send a signed and dated letter with your account information on it and an explanation as to why you want to cancel. The address to send this to is:

TalkTalk

Soapworks

Colgate Lane

Salford

M5 3LZ

The only other thing to bear in mind with the postal service is that TalkTalk will probably ring you anyway to discuss your letter once it arrives.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to cancel TalkTalk broadband if you're still in contract

If you want to cancel mid-contract, then you need to follow the same manual steps listed in the last section but be aware that you will most likely have to pay what TalkTalk refers to as 'early termination charges' on the final bill of the notice period.

These will be discussed with you by TalkTalk and can vary depending on how long you have left on your contract and what tariff you're on. These typically range from £10.20 - £10.80 per month remaining on your contract, but again this can change regularly.

It is worth noting that if you are in the first 30 days of your contract and you want to cancel, TalkTalk has what it calls its 'Great Connection Guarantee'. This will allow you to leave for free, so long as it's within this initial period.

Cancelling TalkTalk broadband due to a bereavement

TalkTalk also offers a bereavement cancellation service. This includes a specialist team who can assist you with sorting out, switching, or closing the account.

You can access this service Monday - Friday between 09:00am - 7:00pm and Saturday 09:00am - 6:00pm by calling 0345 172 0038.

TalkTalk asks that you have the account details to hand when you contact them.

Cancelling your TalkTalk broadband due to moving home

If you're moving home and want to cancel your TalkTalk broadband you might have to pay an exit fee if the property you're moving to can also access the same broadband network you're currently using. However, if it turns out you can't get TalkTalk at your new home, you should be able to cancel for free.

TalkTalk can also have a charge of up to £60 to move your existing connection to your new home if you want to stay with them, but often this can be waived - particularly if you agree to a new contract. TalkTalk also asks you to give at least 14 days' notice if you're moving house.

(Image credit: Narisara Nami via Getty Images)

Cancel TalkTalk broadband: frequently asked questions

To help cover all the bases with cancelling your TalkTalk broadband, we've answered a few more commonly asked questions about this subject here:

What is the minimum cancellation notice period for TalkTalk broadband? The minimum cancellation notice period for TalkTalk broadband is 30 days.

Can I keep my phone number? You should be able to transfer your old phone number to a new provider. You may just need to inform your new provider that this is the case so they can sort it out for you.

Can I keep my email address? Yes, but not for free. With TalkTalk you need to pay for something called 'TalkTalk Mail Plus' if you want to still access your TalkTalk email. This costs £5 a month or £50 for a year if you want to pay for it upfront.

Will I have to return my router if I cancel and move to another provider? You will be asked to return your broadband tech when you leave TalkTalk. If you don't you may also be charged up to £50. However, TalkTalk should send you a prepaid returns package for you to send back your tech.

Can I cancel for free if I think my TalkTalk broadband is too slow? Yes, but only if you can prove this is the case. This is because TalkTalk has signed up to Ofcom's 'broadband speed code of practice' which gives you the right to cancel for free if you can show that you've consistently not received the speeds you pay for with your contract.

Finding a new broadband provider

How to find a new broadband provider

As we mentioned earlier in this guide, if you are definitely looking to leave TalkTalk and move to a new provider on a better deal, we can help with our guide to the latest and best broadband deals.

At the same time, if you have concerns about the availability of different broadband in your location, you can enter your postcode into our widget below. This will then list out all the top offers that you can get exclusively in your area today: