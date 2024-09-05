NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, September 6 (game #187)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #187) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Just right

NYT Strands today (game #187) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BRIDGE

SHARE

SHARPIE

BRIDE

RIDE

BRASH

NYT Strands today (game #187) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Bear-y tale

NYT Strands today (game #187) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 5th row Last: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #187) - the answers



The answers to today's Strands, game #187, are…

PORRIDGE

BEDS

CHAIRS

MAMA

BABY

PAPA

HARD

SOFT

SPANGRAM: THREEBEARS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

A good Strands puzzle can itself be a lot like the Goldilocks and the Three Bears story that provides the theme for today's game: not too easy, not too hard, but just right.

And by that measure, this is a good Strands puzzle, because it sits comfortably in that middle range, presenting a challenge for sure, but not an insurmountable one.

The theme clue – that aforementioned just right – provided a relatively obtuse hint to the concept, but fortunately I spotted PORRIDGE very early on and knew then what was needed here. But actually finding the words was a different matter. It's a long time since I've read the story, obviously, and while I recalled some bits – BEDS and CHAIRS were easy – I got a bit stuck after that.

Fortunately, placing the THREEBEARS spangram made the process a lot simpler, and I was able to fill in the remaining answers after a little thought and a lot of searching.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday 5 September, game #186)

POTATO

TURNIP

BEET

TARO

RUTABAGA

JICAMA

SPANGRAM: ROOTVEGETABLES