NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Friday, September 6 (game #453)

Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #453) - today's words



Today's NYT Connections words are…

CATALOG

EPISODE

LETTER

COIL

COUNT

SEASON

MATTER

NUMBER

BOUNCE

BILL

GEYSER

AFFAIR

TOTAL

EVENT

CARD

AMOUNT

NYT Connections today (game #453) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Tally

Tally Green: Happening

Happening Blue: They're delivered!

They're delivered! Purple: Seasonal word?

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #453) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: QUANTITY

GREEN: INCIDENT

BLUE: THINGS RECEIVED IN THE MAIL

PURPLE: WHAT “SPRING” MIGHT REFER TO

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #453) - the answers



The answers to today's Connections, game #453, are…

YELLOW: QUANTITY AMOUNT, COUNT, NUMBER, TOTAL

AMOUNT, COUNT, NUMBER, TOTAL GREEN: INCIDENT AFFAIR, EPISODE, EVENT, MATTER

AFFAIR, EPISODE, EVENT, MATTER BLUE: THINGS RECEIVED IN THE MAIL BILL, CARD, CATALOG, LETTER

BILL, CARD, CATALOG, LETTER PURPLE: WHAT “SPRING” MIGHT REFER TO BOUNCE, COIL, GEYSER, SEASON

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I had a big rant about Connections yesterday, and how boring it gets losing every day due to the seemingly random difficulty curve. Well, I won't rant today – because I did manage to solve it. And not only that, but I solved it with no mistakes.

In truth, it is an undeniably easy installment of the game. Purple is the most difficult of the groups, as is usually the case, but I didn't need to worry about that because the other three were all straightforward. In particular, the blue group – which is theoretically the third hardest – was less complicated than they often are. That answer was THINGS RECEIVED IN THE MAIL, featuring BILL, CARD, CATALOG and LETTER, all of which fairly obviously go together.

I suspect we'll be back into impossibly difficult territory tomorrow, but until then I'll enjoy a rare victory.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, 5 September, game #452)

YELLOW: HAIR SALON OFFERINGS BLOWOUT, COLOR, CUT, TRIM

BLOWOUT, COLOR, CUT, TRIM GREEN: CRITICIZE BASH, BLAST, PAN, SLAM

BASH, BLAST, PAN, SLAM BLUE: OBTAIN BAG, LAND, SCORE, SNAG

BAG, LAND, SCORE, SNAG PURPLE: MEASURED IN FOOTBALL STATS ATTEMPT, RECEPTION, SACK, YARD