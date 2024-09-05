Quordle today – hints and answers for Friday, September 6 (game #956)

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now nearly 1,000 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #956) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #956) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #956) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #956) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #956) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • F • W • L • N

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #956) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #956, are…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

FARCE

WOOLY

LOCAL

NIGHT

There are a couple of potential complications to look out for in today's Quordle – repeated Ls in LOCAL and repeated Os in WOOLY – but it's not a horribly difficult puzzle. In fact, the word I struggled most with was NIGHT, which has no repeated letters and which is an incredibly common word. But for some reason, I always fail to spot it for ages, possibly because the GHT combination at the end is fairly unusual.

Anyway, my start words came up trumps to give me plenty of letters for all four of the answers, so my fledgling streak was never under any real threat.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #956) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #956, are…

ROOMY

AFOUL

LUNGE

HYENA

Quordle answers: The past 20