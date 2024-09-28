NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, September 29 (game #210)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #210) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Weed 'em and reap

NYT Strands today (game #210) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

STAVE

STARE

PLATE

SHIRE

RASH

QUASH

NYT Strands today (game #210) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • October feast

NYT Strands today (game #210) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: top, 3rd column Last: right, 7th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #210) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #210, are…

SQUASH

PUMPKIN

ONION

APPLE

RADISH

KOHLRABI

SPANGRAM: FALLHARVEST

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Today I learned for the first time of KOHLRABI, a vegetable whose name apparently translates literally as 'cabbage turnip' and which tastes a little like a broccoli stem. Fortunately the other answers today were a lot easier to find, although I did struggle a little with the spangram, FALLHARVEST, because here in the UK we say 'autumn' not 'fall'. But no matter – I was able to uncover enough answers that eventually the spangram revealed itself to me, and though it still took me a while to work out that the final word was indeed the aforementioned KOHLRABI, I got there without needing hints.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday 28 September, game #209)

HAPPINESS

LOVE

GRATITUDE

PLEASURE

EXCITEMENT

SPANGRAM: EMOTIONS