NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Sunday, September 29 (game #476)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #476) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PLAY

JUSTICE

THROW

ENERGY

HONOR

PASS

КЕЕР

SHAM

DISCARD

SHEET

STATE

FULFILL

BLANKET

LABOR

UPHOLD

DRAW

NYT Connections today (game #476) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Do as you say

Do as you say Green: Covers

Covers Blue: Snap?

Snap? Purple: They run the country

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #476) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: MAKE GOOD ON, AS A PROMISE

GREEN: BEDDING

BLUE: ACTIONS IN CARD GAMES

PURPLE: CABINET DEPARTMENTS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #476) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #476, are…

YELLOW: MAKE GOOD ON, AS A PROMISE FULFILL, HONOR, KEEP, UPHOLD

FULFILL, HONOR, KEEP, UPHOLD GREEN: BEDDING BLANKET, SHAM, SHEET, THROW

BLANKET, SHAM, SHEET, THROW BLUE: ACTIONS IN CARD GAMES DISCARD, DRAW, PASS, PLAY

DISCARD, DRAW, PASS, PLAY PURPLE: CABINET DEPARTMENTS ENERGY, JUSTICE, LABOR, STATE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

Oh NYT, you devious things. I lost two guesses today on the blue group, ACTIONS IN CARD GAMES, because of some classic misdirection. The eventual answers were DISCARD, DRAW, PASS and PLAY, but I instead had KEEP in there as one of the solutions, which does make sense but which obviously wasn't right.

With two guesses down I was a little worried, so moved on to other categories and instead got the yellow MAKE GOOD ON, AS A PROMISE group, which was pretty straightforward once I focused. I then got the supposedly most difficult one, the purple group, after realizing that ENERGY, JUSTICE, LABOR and STATE were all CABINET DEPARTMENTS. That made blue easier, and I solved green by default.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, 28 September, game #475)

YELLOW: COMPOSITE BLEND, COMPOUND, CROSS, HYBRID

BLEND, COMPOUND, CROSS, HYBRID GREEN: EMBED LODGE, PLANT, STICK, WEDGE

LODGE, PLANT, STICK, WEDGE BLUE: ITEMS IN A MONOPOLY BOX DEED, HOTEL, HOUSE, TOKEN

DEED, HOTEL, HOUSE, TOKEN PURPLE: ___ CONTROL BIRTH, CRUISE, QUALITY, REMOTE