NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, July 22 (game #141)

The week gets off to a start with a potentially simple Strands puzzle from the NYT. But as always, your mileage may vary – so read on if you need some hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #141) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Make waves

NYT Strands today (game #141) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BAND

BORED

GOOD

PRANK

DRANK

CRANK

NYT Strands today (game #141) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Floating transportation

NYT Strands today (game #141) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 2nd row • Last: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #141) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #141, are…

KAYAK

CANOE

PADDLEBOARD

DINGHY

DORY

GONDOLA

SPANGRAM: WATERCRAFT

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Will there ever be another difficult Strands? It's been a while. Today's joins the easy ranks, with a straightforward concept and easy-to-find answers, albeit some are unusually spelled. But difficult though the likes of KAYAK and DINGHY might be letter-wise, they're well known even to those of us who aren't watery types, and I found them all in no more than a few minutes flat.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday 21 July, game #140)

CLAYMORE

SCIMITAR

CUTLASS

RAPIER

KATANA

MACHETE

SPANGRAM: BLADES