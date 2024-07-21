NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Monday, July 22 (game #407)

Your first Connections puzzle of the week is on the slightly easier side of things, but I would never call this game downright easy. A few hints might well help you on your way, so read down for my suggestions.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #407) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PYRAMID

HORN

CONE

CHAIN

FIGHT

FLAG

FIELD

FLARE

SPHERE

PROCESSOR

RECORDER

BARRIER

TRIANGLE

DOMAIN

FIDDLE

AREA

NYT Connections today (game #407) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Don't stray outside it if you want to excel

Don't stray outside it if you want to excel Green: Played for sound

Played for sound Blue: Diversion tools

Diversion tools Purple: [What you eat] blank

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #407) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: REALM OF EXPERTISE

GREEN: MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS

BLUE: USED TO REDIRECT TRAFFIC

PURPLE: FOOD ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #407) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #407, are…

YELLOW: REALM OF EXPERTISE AREA, DOMAIN, FIELD, SPHERE

AREA, DOMAIN, FIELD, SPHERE GREEN: MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS FIDDLE, HORN, RECORDER, TRIANGLE

FIDDLE, HORN, RECORDER, TRIANGLE BLUE: USED TO REDIRECT TRAFFIC BARRIER, CONE, FLAG, FLARE

BARRIER, CONE, FLAG, FLARE PURPLE: FOOD ___ CHAIN, FIGHT, PROCESSOR, PYRAMID

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

It's a rare day when I complete the purple group before any of the others, but I've done it a couple of times in the past week. It's often the case with these groups that the connection is a missing word, and so it was with FOOD ___, a moderately tough answer but not too tricky for a purple.

The yellow and green groups were both quite straightforward, although the misdirection of SPHERE, PYRAMID and CONE (three-dimensional shapes?) did confuse me for a while.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 21 July, game #406)

YELLOW: WAYS TO SUPPORT A CANDIDATE CAMPAIGN, CANVASS, ORGANIZE, STUMP

CAMPAIGN, CANVASS, ORGANIZE, STUMP GREEN: CONSTITUTION COMPOSITION, FABRIC, MAKEUP, STRUCTURE

COMPOSITION, FABRIC, MAKEUP, STRUCTURE BLUE: CARPENTRY TOOLS CLAMP, FILE, LEVEL, SAW

CLAMP, FILE, LEVEL, SAW PURPLE: MATH ABBREVIATIONS LOG, MAX, MOD, TAN