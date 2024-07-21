Quordle today – hints and answers for Monday, July 22 (game #910)

Here's your Monday Quordle, ready to trip you up once again with its combo of four Wordle-style puzzles you have to solve simultaneously. It's a tricky beast to master, so read on if you need some hints.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #910) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 2*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #910) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #910) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #910) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #910) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • G • A • B • A

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #910) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #910, are…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

GRAIN

AGAIN

BRICK

APTLY

There are times when three set words at the start are not quite enough, and on those occasions I like to turn to BEFOG. No, it doesn't contain five more distinct letters, but it does use up three of the more common consonants out of those I have left.

Today I played it on the fifth guess, when faced with a couple of tricky answers, and was rewarded with the B at the start of BRICK, the G in GRAIN and the G in AGAIN, meaning I completed all three of those when I might otherwise have struggled.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #910) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #910, are…

FEMUR

DONUT

IDLER

SPIKY

Quordle answers: The past 20