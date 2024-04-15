NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, April 16 (game #44)
Our clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
Another day, another Strands puzzle to solve courtesy of the gaming experts at the NYT. I doubt this will cause too many problems for too many of you, but if it does then simply scroll down for my selection of hints, and then the answers themselves.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief and has been obsessed with Wordle and its ilk for more than two years. He's authored dozens of articles on the game for TechRadar, including a daily today's Wordle answer column and a detailed analysis of the most common letters in Wordle in every position. He's also played every Wordle ever and only lost once and yes, he takes it all too seriously.
NYT Strands today (game #44) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… On the grid
NYT Strands today (game #44) - hint #2 - clue words
What are some good clue words today?
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
• SATE
• TASTE
• TRICE
• LICE
• COPE
• THREE
NYT Strands today (game #44) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Everyone needs them
NYT Strands today (game #44) - hint #4 - spangram position
Where does today's spangram start and end?
• Start: right, 3rd row
• End: left, 5th row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #44) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #44, are…
- CABLE
- ELECTRIC
- WATER
- TELEPHONE
- HEAT
- INTERNET
- SPANGRAM: UTILITIES
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
Unlike yesterday's Strands game, today's was a simple one to solve because the theme became clear as soon as I found one answer. That word was CABLE, and together with the 'On the grid' hint that was enough to set me on my way. After that it was merely a case of hunting down solutions; ELECTRIC, WATER, TELEPHONE etc. I suspect many others will find this to be a straightforward one, too…
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday 15 April, game #43)
- PEACE
- QUIET
- SMOKE
- MIRRORS
- GIVE
- TAKE
- TRIAL
- ERROR
- SPANGRAM: PARTNERS
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).