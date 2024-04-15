NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, April 16 (game #44)

Another day, another Strands puzzle to solve courtesy of the gaming experts at the NYT. I doubt this will cause too many problems for too many of you, but if it does then simply scroll down for my selection of hints, and then the answers themselves.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #44) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… On the grid

NYT Strands today (game #44) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • SATE • TASTE • TRICE • LICE • COPE • THREE

NYT Strands today (game #44) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Everyone needs them

NYT Strands today (game #44) - hint #4 - spangram position

Where does today's spangram start and end? • Start: right, 3rd row • End: left, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #44) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #44, are…

CABLE

ELECTRIC

WATER

TELEPHONE

HEAT

INTERNET

SPANGRAM: UTILITIES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Unlike yesterday's Strands game, today's was a simple one to solve because the theme became clear as soon as I found one answer. That word was CABLE, and together with the 'On the grid' hint that was enough to set me on my way. After that it was merely a case of hunting down solutions; ELECTRIC, WATER, TELEPHONE etc. I suspect many others will find this to be a straightforward one, too…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

