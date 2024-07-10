NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, July 11 (game #130)

I thoroughly enjoyed playing today's Strands puzzle from the NYT, so I recommend you give it a try yourself. Though thinking about it, if you weren't going to do that you wouldn't be on this page anyway, so I'll shut up. Either way, have fun!

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #130) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Loaded lunch

NYT Strands today (game #130) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BACK

BOTCH

RODE

ROTTED

DRIVE

PRIDE

NYT Strands today (game #130) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Over ready

NYT Strands today (game #130) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: top, 2nd column • Last: bottom, 2nd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #130) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #130, are…

BUTTER

CHILI

BACON

CHIVES

CHEDDAR

BROCCOLI

SPANGRAM: BAKEDPOTATO

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

A baked potato is objectively one of the best mini-meals in existence, so I enjoyed this Strands puzzle from the NYT. Not that I realized what the connection here was until relatively late on in the game; I'd already found BUTTER, CHILI, BACON and CHIVES before getting the spangram, and at that point all I knew was that clearly there was some kind of food thing going on here.

Once I got the spangram, BAKEDPOTATO, it all became a lot easier, with only my inability to spell BROCCOLI (it always trips me up) causing me any problems.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

