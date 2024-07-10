NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Thursday, July 11 (game #396)

It's time for your daily instalment of the NYT's Connections game. If you've not played it before, you're in for a treat. If you have, you'll know what to expect and why it's such great fun.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #396) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ТАРЕ

RECORDING

HAND

SEND

APPLAUSE

KEY

PASS

PRINCIPAL

RULER

WALK

STAPLE

PEN

ESSENTIAL

SCISSORS

GIVE

EXIT

NYT Connections today (game #396) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Pack your bag

Pack your bag Green: This is important

This is important Blue: Take this

Take this Purple: Up in lights

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #396) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SCHOOL SUPPLIES

GREEN: FUNDAMENTAL

BLUE: TRANSFER

PURPLE: LIGHT-UP SIGNS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #396) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #396, are…

YELLOW: SCHOOL SUPPLIES PEN, RULER, SCISSORS, TAPE

PEN, RULER, SCISSORS, TAPE GREEN: FUNDAMENTAL ESSENTIAL, KEY, PRINCIPAL, STAPLE

ESSENTIAL, KEY, PRINCIPAL, STAPLE BLUE: TRANSFER GIVE, HAND, PASS, SEND

GIVE, HAND, PASS, SEND PURPLE: LIGHT-UP SIGNS APPLAUSE, EXIT, RECORDING, WALK

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

The NYT threw a lot of misdirection into today's Connections. Most concerned school – where PRINCIPAL and PASS could easily have fit alongside the actual answers, while STAPLE and KEY could also potentially have played a part. Although when I write it down now, it doesn't seem like the connection was that strong, but at the time I felt a bit confused.

Anyway, after puzzling over it for a while I focused on the FUNDAMENTAL connection, picking ESSENTIAL, KEY, PRINCIPAL and STAPLE. Next, I looked at APPLAUSE and RECORDING and thought of TV studios, then added EXIT and WALK to form the supposedly toughest purple group. Yellow – which was indeed SCHOOL SUPPLIES – was now much easier to solve, which left blue to complete by default.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, 10 July, game #395)

YELLOW: FUTURE LIKELIHOOD CHANCE, FORECAST, OUTLOOK, PROSPECT

CHANCE, FORECAST, OUTLOOK, PROSPECT GREEN: BACK TALK ATTITUDE, CHEEK, LIP, SASS

ATTITUDE, CHEEK, LIP, SASS BLUE: FISH BASS, FLUKE, PERCH, PIKE

BASS, FLUKE, PERCH, PIKE PURPLE: COMPONENTS OF EYEGLASSES BRIDGE, LENS, RIM, TEMPLE