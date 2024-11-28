This vertical mouse saved my wrist from years of pain, and now it’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen for Black Friday
Save yourself from Carpal tunnel
I suffered for years with wrist pain from working at my desk, until Logitech saved my life with the MX Vertical. Now, this vertical mouse is available as one of the best Black Friday deals, and it might just be the best product you buy all year.
Grab the Logitech MX Vertical at Amazon for £61.99 (was £109.99), the lowest price we've ever seen for the best computer mouse I've ever used.
If you're in the US, you can grab the Logitech MX Vertical for $76 (was $99.99), while we've seen it slightly cheaper, does $5 really matter when a product can genuinely change your life?
Logitech makes the best vertical mice, but there are other offerings on sale this Black Friday, with a few deals under $20 / £20.
Today's best US vertical mouse deals
I love the Logitech MX Vertical and have used it every day for the last four years. It's an incredibly reliable mouse, as you'd expect from Logitech with excellent battery life. The real benefit, however, is just how comfortable it is to use. I can't recommend this vertical mouse enough, it seriously fixed my wrist pain and that's no word of a lie.
Do you have smaller hands? The Logitech Lift is available in more colors than the larger MX Vertical and it's $10 off right now. That might not sound like a lot, but this purchase will last you for a very long time, so don't be deterred by the lack of discount.
Looking for something cheaper? The Anker AK-UBA doesn't have Bluetooth but it works very well over 2.4G and is just as comfy as the more expensive offerings listed above. I bought this one first to make sure a vertical mouse was right for me, and after a few weeks with Anker's mouse, I took the leap on the more expensive Logitech option. For $17.99 you really can't go wrong.
Today's best UK vertical mouse deals
This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Logitech MX Vertical. It's a very well-made mouse with excellent battery life and the best ergonomics you'll ever find on a computer accessory. I love mine, you'll love yours too. Trust me, buy it!
The Logitech Lift is for those with smaller hands, there's a left and right-handed option, and a few color options, including a lovely pink. At £53.99 it's a no-brainer this Black Friday.
Anker's vertical mouse is the perfect entry point into the world of vertical mice. For £16.99 you can barely buy a burger these days, so opt for this instead and give your wrist the comfort it deserves.
In TechRadar's MX Vertical review, we praised the mouse for its comfortable design. While my colleague gave the vertical mouse a 4-star review because of its high price and bulky shape, I'd argue that the shape is exactly why it's so good.
If a high price is the issue, these Black Friday deals make the mouse far cheaper and way more accessible. I don't say it lightly when I say: If you buy one product this Black Friday, make it one of these. My vertical mouse genuinely saved my wrist from years of pain.
John-Anthony Disotto is TechRadar's Senior Writer, AI, ensuring you get the latest information on Tech's biggest buzzword. An expert in Apple, he was previously iMore's How To Editor and has a monthly column in MacFormat. Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and is an award-winning journalist with years of experience in editorial.