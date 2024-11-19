You can't rush art but you should rush to this massive discount: $120 off the Razer Stream Controller at Amazon

Razer just dropped a huge deal on us for Black Friday, slashing its Stream Deck competitor by nearly 50%. You can pick up the Razer Stream Controller for $149.95 (was $269.99) at Amazon US and transform the way you stream - and work - overnight.

Despite the name, it's not just for streaming. You can do all sorts of things with a board full of customizable buttons and dials. If you give presentations at work, edit photos and videos often, or develop apps or websites, the Stream Controller puts a world of convenience at your fingertips. And Black Friday makes sure it does so for the lowest price we've seen all year.

Today's best Razer Stream Controller deal

Razer Steam Controller: was $269.99 now $149.95 at Amazon The Razer Stream Controller offers 12 Haptic Switchblade keys in the center, six analog dials along the sides, and eight programmable buttons on the bottom. It has integrated use with all the usual software suspects for streaming and content creation, including Twitch, OBS, Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, and more. Every button and dial is fully customizable, giving you more control over your streams and presentations. Plus, Razer's software makes it super easy to plug and play - no confusing setup required.

Keeping track of all the different apps, games, and settings while you're streaming can get really messy, really fast. That's where the Razer Stream Controller comes in; if you think organizing is boring, get a board of organization to do it for you.

It features 12 Haptic Switchblade keys in the middle of the controller which can be set to any sort of command or macro you like, such as opening a certain app or webpage, starting or stopping your stream...the list goes on. You can also customize the icons on each of these 12 keys, so you could dedicate a row of four to the stream's schedule at a glance while your other eight keys are your go-to macros.

The same can be said about eight programmable buttons along the bottom, save for the customizable icons. These are great for simple actions like play/pause, and they can also be used to toggle presets for your 12 haptic keys - that means you could set up a profile for streaming certain games or events and have all the functionality you need right in front of you.

Lastly, the six analog dials on the sides of the controller can be programmed to control volume, brightness, or various sliders and values in apps like Adobe Photoshop and After Effects.

A discount this size won't be around for long - if your stream needs a bump in the logistics department, get on this deal now!

This Razer Streaming Controller is a superb choice if you're upgrading your setup over the holidays

If you've been meaning to fix that shoddy audio or bump your face cam up to 4K 60fps, don't let these deals slip away.

